[The following is a guest post by Nathan Hopson]

The results are in from the 11th Kanji Creation Contest (Sōsaku Kanji Kontesuto), sponsored by Sankei Shinbun newspaper and the Shirakawa Shizuka Institute of East Asian Characters and Culture at Ritsumeikan University. Out of a total of over 26,000 entries in the general, high school, and elementary and middle school divisions, the overall winner was a very 2020 take on the character 座 (za, “to sit”).

Example 1

Fig. 1 Standard (left) and prizewinning creative kanji for “to sit.”

The character (in both its standard and creative forms) is made up of three elements:

广 土 人

Of these, it is the last that is subtly manipulated here. That element, also an independent kanji in its own right, means “person.” By moving the two “people” apart, the contest winner expressed the idea of “sitting apart,” or social distancing.

Other particularly ingenious entries that also reflect the zeitgeist of 2020 include a reimagining of meetings, an ode to home delivery in surviving the pandemic, and an acknowledgement of pandemic screen time.

Example 2

Fig. 2 Meetings go online with the addition of a Z for Zoom.

The bottom half of the character for “to meet” (kai) has been replaced with a Z. Instead of a meeting, then, a Zoom.

Example 3

Fig. 3 Homing in on delivery.

The standard character 配 (hai), “to deliver,” is given a radical meaning house/home (宀) over the top.

Example 4

From the elementary and middle school division came this clever deformation of the character 画 (ga). By itself it means “image,” “brushstroke,” or “to draw,” for example, but here the reference is clearly to its usage in 映画 (eiga), as in “movie.” The meaning of this creative kanji is “laptop computer.”

Fig. 4 Foldable kanji.

Example 5

Not all of the best entries had to do with covid-19. A high schooler submitted this kanji for “deforestation” and, by extension, environmental destruction:

Fig. 5 Cutting down trees.

The character 森 (mori), which is a collection of trees 木 (ki) has been modified with the addition of strokes (cuts) through each tree.

Example 6

There were also examples of characters that reminiscent of sniglets, often humorous coinages for words that don’t exist but should. Perhaps the best of these was a kanji for dried fish, which simply combined fish (魚) and dry (干). One of the judges remarked that he was just taken off guard by this strange kanji blind spot―it really feels like this kanji should already exist.

Fig. 6 魚 (fish) + 干 (dried) = dried fish.

Example 7

The theme of this year’s contest was “kanji that will still be around in a century.” Perhaps they should have gone for two centuries, since one of the winning kanji was for the number 200.

The character for 100 is 百 (hyaku). To this the entrant added an additional stroke on top. With this, the top two horizontal strokes are also the numeral 2 (二 ni).

Fig. 7 100 → 200.

(百, when rotated 90 degrees widdershins, is also a passable natural ambigram.)

Whether any of these kanji are still around in 2021, let alone 2120, is doubtful. But it would be nice to have something positive come out of 2020, so I’m hopeful.

