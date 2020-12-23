Genes and tone languages, yet again
Below is a guest post by Bob Ladd.
Long-time readers of Language Log may recall a couple of posts from 2007 (here and here) about a possible link between population genetics and tone languages. That year, Dan Dediu and I published a paper in PNAS showing that there’s a significant geographical correlation between the distribution of tone languages and the distribution of older and newer variants (alleles) of two genes known to be involved in brain development, ASPM and Microcephalin 1. For ASPM in the Old World (where tone languages are found predominantly in sub-Saharan Africa and Southeast Asia), you can eyeball the correlation on the map below: the lighter the dot, the rarer the new variant of the gene. Our PNAS paper put this eyeballing on a reasonably sound statistical basis.
However, all we did was demonstrate a correlation, and lots of people were ready to remind us that “correlation is not causation”. There were also plenty of other people who wanted nothing to do with the idea that genetic differences might have anything to do with language typology at all. There were more than a few interestingly awkward conversational silences when I attended the ICPhS meeting in Saarbrücken later that summer.
But the idea that small biological variations might have an influence on language keeps surfacing. For example, a much more recent Language Log post (here) discussed the suggestion that changes in dentition (possibly due to the spread of agriculture) may have led to an increase in the use of labiodental sounds in the languages of the world. And coming back to tone languages, a few months ago Patrick Wong and his colleagues in Hong Kong published direct experimental evidence that individual genetic makeup with regard to ASPM has an effect on the way individuals deal with linguistic tone.
Their study was based on more than 400 native speakers of Cantonese, who were genotyped for ASPM and Microcephalin 1 and for several other genes (such as FOXP2 and CNTNAP) which have previously been shown to have some involvement with language. The speakers performed a simple-seeming task that required them to discriminate Cantonese pseudo-words that differed only in lexical tone. Wong and his colleagues found that carriers of the new allele of ASPM had worse average performance than those not carrying it. None of the other genes tested (including Microcephalin 1) had any effect on the outcome. (Wong et al., "ASPM-lexical tone association in speakers of a tone language: Direct evidence for the genetic-biasing hypothesis of language evolution", Science Advances 2020.)
Whether you were interested or dismissive when Dediu and I started speculating about genes and tone languages back in 2007, Wong’s results are harder to ignore than a mere correlation. We’ve recently posted a new paper to PsyArXiv putting his study in the context of our original proposal. We think his work is a potentially important step in our developing understanding of the biological bases of human language.
For a more quantitative graphical summary of the results of Wong et al. 2020, see their Figure 1:
Philip Taylor said,
December 23, 2020 @ 9:57 am
"There were also plenty of other people who wanted nothing to do with the idea that genetic differences might
have anything to do with language typology at all". There are plenty of people who want nothing to do with
the idea that genetic differences might have anything to do with anything in the real world, because
if genetic differences could be shewn to make a difference we would have to completely re-assess our
idea of what it is, and what it is not, acceptable to suggest. Back in Galileo's day, it was completely
unacceptable to suggest that the Earth might rotate around the Sun. But times moved on, and today that is
the received wisdom. Keep up your research, no matter how much the PC brigade might seek to dismiss it,
and in 400 years or so your ideas may well be as mainstream as Galileo's are today.
Bob Ladd said,
December 23, 2020 @ 10:21 am
@ Philip Taylor: Quite apart from what "the PC brigade" may think, there are genuinely troubling ethical issues related to research on genetic effects on behavior, personality, cognition, and so on, not the least of which is how easy it is for such research to be distorted and misused in pursuit of ideologies of superiority of one group over another. The original 2005 papers on the distribution of the old and new alleles of ASPM and Microcephalin by Bruce Lahn's research group, which is what originally alerted Dediu and me to the overlap with the distribution of tone languages, were misused on social media in just this way.
More specifically, though, I wasn't only referring to such issues when I said that I had awkward conversations with colleagues about our PNAS paper. Rather, there is a long – and mostly honourable – tradition in linguistics since the work of Franz Boas to assume that there are no "primitive" languages and that all languages are suited to the needs of the communities that use them; this point of view has been reinforced by Chomskyan ideas of Universal Grammar. So a lot of the objections to the idea of potential genetic effects on language (like the objections to the idea that /f/ sounds are more available given modern dentition) are based on ideas about What Language Is Like, not anything that can be caricatured as a product of "the PC brigade".
jin defang said,
December 23, 2020 @ 10:43 am
Apologies for being dense, but how could a connection between tonal languages and alleles be used to justify the superiority of one group over another?
[(myl) The problem starts with a couple of false ideas: that human genetic variation determines a dominant fraction of human life outcomes; and that socially-defined ethnic, racial and gender categories correspond to large, consistent, and behaviorally-relevant genetic differences. People use arguments of this kind to justify all sorts of racist and sexist prejudices, seen most clearly in the ideologies of Nazi Germany, but common elsewhere as well.
I added Figure 1 from Wong et al. 2020 to Bob's post, in anticipation of Philip Taylor's reaction. You can see there that BSO rs41319827 does predict tone perception, which supports the Dediu ∓ Ladd hypothesis — but IQ+Musical Training is even more predictive. And if you look at their Table 4
you'll see that years of musical training is the most predictive single feature. ]
Philip Taylor said,
December 23, 2020 @ 10:55 am
Fair enough, Bob — I would not seek for one second to suggest that research findings, in the wrong hands, cannot be abused in order to suggest that they support any otherwise untenable position. But I think that you will also agree that when Hans Eysenck, for example, suggested that "neurotic predisposition is to a large extent hereditarily determined", he did so at a time when such suggestions were scientifically acceptable; if his son, Michael Eysenck, were to seek to make such a suggestion today, he would be very lucky if any reputable journal would touch his paper with a barge-pole. Thus there are times when it is safe, and acceptable, to make claims concerning genetics, and there are times (such as today) where any such claims would be perceived as borderline (if not full-on) racist. That is the only point I was seeking to make.
