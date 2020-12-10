« previous post | next post »

"Altaic: Rise and Fall of a Linguistic Hypothesis", NativLang (9/28/19) — video is 12:29; extensive discussion after the page break

A lot of Language Log regulars are mentioned. One name I missed is that of Roy Andrew Miller (1924-2014), author of Japanese and the Other Altaic Languages (Chicago: University of Chicago Press, 1971).

Comments by specialists

Marshall Unger:

I saw this a while back. Not too bad. He should have emphasized that Martine Robbeets’s Transeurasian is an effort to start fresh, this time including Korean and Japanese as witness languages and all the new data collected since Poppe, and “rebuild” the “Altaic” reconstruction.

Marcel Erdal:

My IMPRESSION is that Turkic and Mongolic are NOT related genetically, but:

1) The fact that Starostin/Dybo/Mudrak and others wrote lots and lots of nonsense does not disprove the genetic hypothesis.



2) The terrible Drevnetjurkskij Slovar' (on which Russian research on this topic is generally based) and Clauson's dictionary are outdated. Most Old Turkic texts were only edited during the last decades and what can be learned from them about the lexicon is at present available only to 3 or 4 scholars.



3) Serious work on Chuvash etymology is only now getting published and MUCH more needs to be done; that is essential for these matters.



4) With Khitany now emerging from the mists and the 6th century "Para-Mongolic" inscriptions, Proto-Mongolic will have to be reconsidered; there were some moot questions about it even before these recent developments.



In many cases it's not clear whether loans and influences went from some early stage or variety of Turkic to some early stage of Mongolic or the other way around, so ways of CONVERGENCE and SHARING still need to be worked out.

Peter Golden:

I remain an agnostic, awaiting further developments, but, in essence, concur with Marcel. We certainly need a new Clauson (and not just because mine is coming apart at the seams from use). I am using András and Árpád’s WOT volumes daily and one would like to see more on Chuvash. I consult EDAL (Starostin, Dybo and Mudrak) and choose what is useful for a particular problem, without necessarily accepting their overall view.

Shimunek’s Languages of Ancient Southern Mongolia and North China is another step forward, albeit with its share of idiosyncrasies. He subtitles his book the ”Serbi or Xianbei Branch of the Serbi-Mongolic Language Family,” which he prefers to “Para-Mongolic” – I find the latter term perfectly acceptable, but I am an historian with philological interests and not a linguist – and can plead “innocent” if pressed…or a gun is held to my head. What does the group think of the term “Transeurasian”?

I accept the notion of borrowing and convergence, but as someone who studies nomads, have often wondered how precisely that occurs? The nomadic economy requires people to live in small groups (4-5 households most often) spread out over considerable territory. When, where and under what circumstances does borrowing and/or convergence take place? Having grown up in a multilingual home, in a crowded city (New York) in a neighborhood where it was the rare older person who spoke English WITHOUT an accent and I heard (and acquired) languages on the street, I can fully appreciate borrowing and convergence in an urban setting with people living cheek by jowl. I can recall Puerto Rican Spanish sprinkled with curse words in Yiddish (šmok and poc, being the usual favorites) or calques of American English phrases into Spanish, e.g., tómalo suave “take it easy” or more often denoting simply “be cool” or “chill out” as the kids would say today. Chicano Spanish in California has such gems as “estoy watchando” ("I am watching”).

I can understand how titles and names for luxury goods can be borrowed, but why the word for “stone”? Cf. Turk. taš, Mong. čilaġun. And how does that occur in the steppe?



I grew up surrounded by a host of languages in what had been a predominantly Irish neighborhood (everyone one in the parental generation spoke with a brogue) and was becoming Puerto Rican (it’s now largely Dominican). There was a large Greek community (all of the American-born generation had retained fluency in their ancestral tongue), Jewish communities ranging from refugees from Germany to those coming from Eastern Europe (speaking a host of languages), Italians, Poles, even a few Swedes et al. On my street there was a group of Chinese families that even fielded their own street hockey team (we played hockey on roller-skates, dodging cars and flying pucks :). An interest in languages came naturally…if one paid any attention.

Juha Janhunen:

Well, it happens that exactly a word for 'stone' has entered from Greek to Western Europe via Latin, e.g. French pierre:

From Middle French pierre, Old French pierre, from Latin petra, a borrowing from Ancient Greek πέτρα (pétra).

However, the "Altaic" comparison of Turkic tash (< *tïxash) with Mongolic ciluxa(n (< *tïlu-ga-n) and Tungusic jolo (< *jola), not to mention Koreanic tolh and Japonic i-si, does not fill the requirements of regular sound correspondences. In my opinion, all these words have a different origin, so there is no "Altaic" word for 'stone', nor was any of these words transmitted as a borrowing between these languages. By accident, some of these items begin with a *t-, while some of them contain a medial *-l-, but this does not mean that they are cognates.

As for Transeurasian, I am pretty sure that I proposed that term to Martine Robbeets in a discussion with her at a conference in North America in the 1990s. I suggested that she should approach the "Altaic" comparisons with caution and for this reason use a more neutral term. However, it seems that she just adopted the new term without changing the framework. She may, of course, not remember that we ever talked about this.

Peter Golden:

Many thanks, Juha.

Given my first name, I was well aware of the origins etc. I still do not understand the socio-linguistic context for such a borrowing.

The taš etc. explanation makes sense (and I recall seeing something to that effect previously), but it does require a goodly number of coincidences, not impossible, but…

Marcel Erdal:

A wonderful new Old Uyghur dictionary will appear perhaps in 3-4 months in Germany – 960 pp. without quoting text passages and without data from Middle Turkic and modern languages! Concerning Chuvash, Clára Agyagási's Chuvash Historical Phonetics, which appeared last year, is a huge step forward but has important shortcomings; I am at present writing a detailed review of that, with suggestions and lots of details. This is delaying my reedition of my Old Turkic Word Formation, which will hopefully be ready in a few months. The discussion around Mongolic is in full swing; lots of question marks are a good sign for future research. What about that still unedited brâhmî inscription, Sasha?

András Róna-Tas:

It is impossible, or almost impossible to prove that something is not existing. You can present facts which if they are existing, they may exclude that other supposed facts are existing. But in linguistics such counter facts are very rare if existing at all. You may show that the arguments, which were cited in favor of certain facts, are inconclusive or unacceptable or simply wrong. But in all these cases you cannot evade sober judgment.

I never claimed that the so-called Altaic languages are or are not genetically related. What I claim is that most of the facts and arguments cited in favor of the genetic relationship of the Altaic languages turned out to be borrowings and arguments in favor of being borrowings. This does not exclude that in an even earlier period they may have been the offspring of the same language family. When I asked Roy Andrew Miller, when did the common Japanese-Korean-Tunguzic-Mongolic-Turkic proto-language exist, he answered: "I never thought about that". Nevertheless his criticism on Robbeets was annihilating. By the way, scholars, surely we all, are more critical of the products of others than of our own.

I do not think that the languages of the nomads are basically and structurally different from the languages of sedentary people („Turanic” languages). Nomadism is a relatively recent development, has many different forms, and is always living in symbiosis with agriculture. In all armies. also in the great nomadic armies, people were recruited or forced irrespective of their original mother tongue. The other places of gathering different people were the monasteries. The same is true for the caravans. Even small moving groups meet each other in a year more times than people living in isolated small villages. So borrowing or copying (Johanson) may have solid socio-linguistic backgrounds in case of nomads as well.

From the Altaic field more and more new material is coming forth. Nobody could or would have predicted that gender will be one of the important features of the Para-Mongolic Khitan. It may be a secondary development, but even then…

So Altaic studies remain a promising field even if there does not exist an Altaic linguistic family.

So now let us hear from the Language Log chorus on this most important topic.

Selected reading

[h.t. John Rohsenow]

Permalink