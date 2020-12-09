« previous post |

The following article is in Chinese and is smothered in colorful ads, but you can see with your own eyes from the headline the dismaying figure of 22.3% young people who can speak their mother tongue:

Zhuānjiā bào Táiyǔ xiāoshī wéijī `nánbù yě hěn qīcǎn' quán Tái jǐn 22.3% niánqīng rén huì jiǎng

專家爆台語消失危機「南部也很淒慘」 全台僅22.3%年輕人會講

"Experts reveal the crisis of Taiwanese disappearing; even the South is in a miserable condition: in the whole of Taiwan, only 22.3% of young people can speak it."

Eoin Cullen, who called this news item to my attention, notes that there is a lot of discussion on social media about the survey mentioned in the article. Many people are surprisingly ambivalent about the decline of Southern Min and other languages of Taiwan other than standard Mandarin.

I myself have noticed with alarm and sadness the gradual decline in the amount of Taiwanese that I hear being spoken in Taiwan. When I first went to Taiwan, in 1970, it seemed as though about three quarters of the people I encountered could speak Taiwanese, but with each passing year, the proportion of Taiwanese speakers has diminished. During the last ten years or so, I was astonished at how few people, especially those under thirty or forty, who could speak Taiwanese fluently, much less read and write it.

This is particularly sad in light of the fact that, in the last year, we have featured several heartwarming stories of foreign residents of Taiwan who speak Taiwanese quite well.

Selected reading

Permalink