Barbara Phillips Long sent in these remarks from the comments section in a post at Lawyers, Guns, and Money about the feminist revolutionary Qiū Jǐn 秋瑾, executed by the Qing dynasty imperial authorities in 1907 (the post is headed by a striking statue of Qiu Jin):

I like the statue a lot too, so I did a deeper dive into Qiu Jin's Wikipedia page. This is her death poem, using her name (Qiu = autumn), before being publicly beheaded in her village: "秋風秋雨愁煞人" ("Autumn wind, autumn rain — they make one die of sorrow") brb off to make this my email signature.

Edit: I looked up 愁煞 chou2sha1 because the syntax in Chinese is very different from the English translation. I'm definitely not fluent, let alone understand classical Chinese poetry, so would be happy to hear from anyone who actually knows something about this stuff. 愁 by itself is "to worry" (but a more intense version of worry, I assume, since 擔心 dan1xin1 is the usual term people use). 煞 is a variation of 殺 (to kill, terminate, cut short, put a stop to, etc.)

So actually, I'd say it's much more violent in the original. Hard to translate without ambiguity in English ("Autumn wind and autumn rain kill us with sorrow"???), so I can see why the translation ended up the way it did.

A couple of things that are missing both in the original comment and in the edit:

1. Qiū 秋 is the heroine's surname, not just her name.

2. The original comment and the edit both render chóu 愁 ("worry; be anxious; sadness") as "sorrow". Fair enough, I suppose, but it's definitely worth pointing out that this chóu 愁 ("worry; be anxious; sadness") is cognate with qiū 秋 ("autumn").

qiū 秋

chóu 愁

Old Sinitic 鍫 *sʰew 篍 *sʰiw, *sʰiws, *sʰɯw 愀 *sʰiwʔ, *zɯwʔ 湫 *ʔsliwʔ, *ʔsɯw, *sʰɯw, *zɯwʔ 揪 *ʔsɯw 揫 *ʔsɯw 啾 *ʔsɯw 鬏 *ʔsɯw 秋 *sʰɯw 鰍 *sʰɯw 楸 *sʰɯw 秌 *sʰɯw 鞦 *sʰɯw 鶖 *sʰɯw 萩 *sʰɯw 甃 *ʔsrɯws 醔 *sʰrɯw 愁 *zrɯw 僽 *zrɯws

It is no wonder that autumn is a time of such immense sadness for Chinese.

Incidentally, Qiu Jin (1875-1907) was from the same town, Shaoxing, as the celebrated author, Lu Xun (1881-1936):

Perhaps her most notable critic was Lu Xun, one of China’s greatest 20th-century writers, who believed Qiu’s reckless behavior in Shaoxing was linked to the enormous adulation she received during her time in Japan. She was “clapped to death,” he told a friend.

"Qiu Jin, Beheaded by Imperial Forces, Was ‘China’s Joan of Arc’", Amy Qin, NYT (3/8/18)

The NYT article concludes with yet another translation of her death poem: “Autumn wind, autumn rain, fill one’s heart with melancholy.”

[Thanks to Barbara Phillips Long]

