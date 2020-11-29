« previous post |

The focus of this post is the expression lào yīngwén, where the yīngwén part is written 英文 in characters and means "English". The lào part is much more complicated, as is typical when it comes to writing Taiwanese morphemes with Chinese characters. The Taiwanese verb "làu" means to master something. When used with reference to a language, it signifies speaking fluently. In current discourse, it often indicates that one speaks English in an ostentatious manner to show off. For example, if a Mandarin speaker chooses to speak English on an occasion where everyone in the audience also also speaks Mandarin, then this person's behavior may be considered lào yīngwén. It carries a slight negative tone.

There is no standard Sinographic form for this Taiwanese morpheme. In written Taiwan Mandarin, it may be written with the following characters: lào 烙, liào 撂, luò 落. Since these three characters respectively mean "burn; bake; sear", "put down; leave", and "fall; descend", they are obviously being used to approximate the sound of the Taiwanese verb and have nothing to do with its meaning. The same is true of the traditional Sinographic representation of this Taiwanese morpheme, viz., lǎo 老 ("old").

Although excellence in English affords many benefits, there are countercurrents to the growing influence of the language. The following article examines the subtle nuances of people who critique the term:

Hsi-Yao Su, "The Discourses of lào yīngwén: Resistance to and Subversion of the Normative Status of English in Taiwan", ch. 11 in Henning Klöter and Mårten Söderblom Saarela, eds., Language Diversity in the Sinophone World: Historical Trajectories, Language Planning, and Multilingual Practices (New York, London: Routledge, 2020), pp. 229-249.

Here are the Abstract and beginning parts of Su's chapter:

Abstract

Analyzing language attitudes toward English in Taiwan, this chapter explores the slang term lào yīngwén, roughly meaning 'to speak English fluently (in a showy manner)', often with a jocular and disapproving connotation. The analysis is based on data collected from well-known bloggers' posts about lào yīngwén. These data are used to investigate the subversive reactions to the normative status of English as a global language and as a symbol of workplace competitiveness. In other words, these posts represent competing discourses on the use of English in a non-English, sinophone environment. The use of English becomes more widespread globally, and this chapter contributes to a general understanding of the many ways in which English is discursively constructed and ideologically represented as playing particular roles and indexing particular identities, personae, or images in various local contexts.

Introduction

English changes a child's future.

(by U.S. KIDS Language School)

I spotted this slogan outside of a children's private language school right across from an elementary school in my neighborhood in Taipei. As a linguist, I found the message rather amusing: Every language changes a child's future if we consider the idea of linguistic relativity (or the Sapir-Whorf hypothesis) which, put simply, argues that the structure of a language affects speakers' worldviews (Whorf 1956). But clearly, the slogan does not relate to the Whorfian concept that any language necessarily affects the ways a speaker conceptualizes the world. Instead, it highlights the importance of English (as opposed to other local languages) for social mobility and career advancement.

Slogans like this and the underlying enthusiasm for English are, in fact, very common in Taiwan. A glimpse at the government proposals for the promotion of English reveals this predilection. In 2002, then-President Chen Shui-bian 陳水扁 proposed that English be designated as an official language. Along the same line, in 2003, then-Premier Yu Shyi-kun 游錫堃 announced that English was to be adopted as a semi-official language in eight to ten years. The goal was not pursued by the Ma Ying-jeou 馬英九 government (2008-16) after Chen's presidency, but in 2018, the Executive Yuan, the executive branch of the Taiwan government, announced Blue-print for Developing Taiwan into a Bilingual Nation by 2030, in which "bilingual" refers to Mandarin Chinese and English. In the educational realm, the starting grade of English classes in the standard curriculum has lowered significantly in the past two decades. In Taipei and some other major cities, pupils start English classes in grade 1. In a similar fashion, private language schools and bilingual or even all-English kindergartens are quite prevalent, especially in metropolitan areas.

These rapidly changing developments pertaining to English are one reason the PRC government is so anxious to annex Taiwan. The situation is similar to what happened in Hong Kong this past summer with the passage of the National Security Law.

Selected readings

