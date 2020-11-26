« previous post |

Superb piece of Chinglish that popped up in Alex Baumans' Facebook feed:

Often with Chinglish, we have only the fractured English without the Chinese source text. In such cases, one has to work extra hard to figure out how the translator arrived at the hilarious results with which we are presented. In other words, we have to reconstruct the original on the basis of the mistranslated English. In the present situation, it is much easier because we also have the original Chinese text. Still, though, it is not a pushover, because the Chinese itself has some peculiarities that make it refractory in places, even for native speakers of Modern Standard Mandarin (MSM), i.e., Pǔtōnghuà 普通话. I will explain some of these odd usages after giving the text as is, with the customary Language Log Romanized transcription in Hanyu Pinyin and English translation.

Xǐdí

Piǎoxǐ: Yòng lěngshuǐ jiā xǐfǎsù jìnpào shù fēnzhōng

Wù niǔzhà.

Liáng gān: Qīng pāi diào shuǐzhū, zìrán liáng gān,

Wù yòng fēngtǒng chuī.

Dìngxíng: Liáng gān hòu, yòng gāngzhēn shūzi shū dào yuánlái de fǎxíng.

Zhēnqíng fāshì róngyù chūpǐn

洗滌

漂洗：用冷水加洗发素浸泡数分钟

勿扭搾

凉干：轻拍掉水珠，自然凉干，勿用风筒吹。

定型: 凉干后，用钢针梳子梳到原来的发型。

真情发饰荣誉出品

Washing / Cleaning

Rinsing: Soak in cold water with shampoo for a few minutes

Don't wring.

Air-drying: Pat off the drops of water, let it dry naturally, do not use a blower.

Styling: After drying, use a comb with metal teeth to comb back to the original hairstyle.

Genuine Hair Accessories Glorious Product

Notes:

xǐdí 洗滌 is the traditional form of simplified 洗涤 ("washing; cleaning")

zhà 搾 is a variant form of 榨 ("squeeze / press [to express liquid / juices])"

xǐfǎsù 洗发素 ("shampoo") — nowadays on the mainland this is usually referred to as xǐfǎshuǐ 洗发水 or xǐfǎlù 洗发露

niǔzhà 扭搾 ("wring") — usually referred to as níngjiǎo 拧绞 or róucuō 揉搓

fēngtǒng 风筒 ("hair dryer", lit., "wind tube") — chuīfēngjī 吹风机 (lit., "blow wind machine")

liáng gān 凉干 ("cool dry") should be the near homophone liàng gān 晾干 ("air dry")

The flagrant mistranslations "cool fuck" and "cool to fuck the empress" are the result of the notorious simplifications of 干 and 后 to stand for more than one completely different and unrelated characters, an unfortunate phenomenon that we have addressed numerous times on Language Log (see under "Selected readings"), from the first of which I quote:

The problem arises from the fact that, in the simplified character system, three characters from the traditional set are collapsed into one, namely, 干. This one little character of three strokes, which originally was pronounced gān, had the following meanings: "to oppose, offend against; a shield; the bank of a river; a stem (including a cyclical / calendrical symbol); attend to, concern; involve; consequences, results; seek; arrange". With simplification, it took on most, but not all, of the meanings and pronunciations of the following two characters as well:

gān 乾 ("dry, dried; clean, exhausted; to possess the name without the true relationship; to hold a position in name only")

qián 乾 — the same character as the preceding one, but with a different pronunciation ("heaven; male, father; sovereign; first of the eight trigrams in the Yi jing / I ching [Book of Changes]") — this pronunciation and set of meanings was not assigned to 干 in the simplified system, but were retained by the original character in its traditional form, which for these specific meanings was taken over as is into the simplified system

gàn 幹 ("the trunk of a tree or the body; business, to attend to business; manage; skillful, capable; do; fuck")

[Update: According to Wiktionary, after simplification 干 now stands for at least five completely different etymologically derived morphosyllables / characters.]

After simplification, hòu 后, which originally meant "empress", has been borrowed to stand for hòu 後 ("after; rear; later; behind, back"), without losing the meaning "empress"

The perils of translating into English without really knowing English.

Selected readings

[Thanks to Yijie Zhang and Chenfeng Wang]

