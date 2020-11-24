« previous post |

[This is a guest post by Markus Mikjalson.]

I have a couple of questions about Sino-Japanese historical linguistics, which I have not been able to find an answer to elsewhere. If you have the time, I would greatly appreciate a response.

Modern Mandarin forms with the rhyme -ing regularly correspond to Sino-Japanese -you (formerly -yau) and -ei, the first being Go-on and the second Kan-on. Sometimes there is a Tou-on with -in. In the case of 京, the development of Middle Chinese seems to have been something like /kiaŋ/ > /kiŋ/. With Middle Chinese coda -ŋ regularly corresponding to -u/-i in Sino-Japanese, the Go-on lines up well with the earlier Middle Chinese form, and the Kan-on with the later form.

Two things puzzle me, though:

1. Why did Japanese ever borrow coda -ŋ as -u/-i, when the moraic nasal was an option? Of course, Tou-on and later borrowings follow that convention instead.

2. Sino-Japanese for 力 is riki (Go-on) and ryoku (Kan-on). The development of the word in Middle Chinese seems to have been something like /li̯ək/ > /lik/, similar to the development of the rhyme in 京. But the dating of the Japanese borrowings seems off. One would expect ryoku, the Kan-on, to correspond to the earlier Chinese form, and riki (Go-on) to correspond to the later Chinese. Did Japanese scholars mistakenly classify a later borrowing as Go-on? Or is something else going on here?

