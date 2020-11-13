« previous post |

A chart in Wikipedia ("Indo-European vocabulary") [rearranged here] — see under "Bodily functions and states" — shows the connection between words for "sleep" and "dream" in IE languages, including Tocharian.

1. PIE: *swep- "to sleep", *swepnos "dream (n.)"

2. English: archaic sweven "dream, vision" (< OE swefn); NoEng sweb "to swoon" (< OE swebban "to put to sleep, lull")

3. Gothic: ON sofa "sleep (v.)"

4. Latin: somnus "sleep (n.)"

5. Ancient Greek: húpnos "sleep (n.)"

6. Sanskrit: svápnaḥ "sleep, dream (n.)"

7. Iranian: Av xᵛafna- "sleep (n.)" NPers xwãb- "sleep"

8. Slavic: OCS spěti "sleep (v.)", sŭnŭ "sleep (n.), dream (n.)"

9. Baltic: OPrus supnas "dream", Lith sapnas "dream"

10. Celtic: OIr sūan, W hun "sleep (n.)"

11. Armenian: kʿnem "I sleep", kʿun "sleep (n.)"

12. Albanian: gjumë "sleep (n.)"

13. Tocharian: A ṣpäṃ, B. ṣpane "sleep (n.), dream (n.)"

14. Hittite: sup-, suppariya- "to sleep"

Although the activities of sleeping and dreaming are closely related (sleep is the state in which we dream), they are quite different in that, when we sleep we do not always dream. So I was somewhat surprised to find that the words for "sleep" and "dream" are close cognates or even identical in so many IE languages. I wonder if the same phenomenon exists in other language families.

Incidentally, while going over the chart, I noticed that the Old Norse word for "sleep" is "sofa". That made me chuckle because, although we often do sleep on a sofa, Old Norse "sofa" and English "sofa" are false friends and share no cognacy.

Borrowed from French sofa, ultimately from Arabic صُفَّة‎ (ṣuffa, “a long seat made of stone or brick”), cognates with Aramaic צפא‎ (ṣipā’, “mat”). The word may have entered European languages via Turkish or through the Moorish occupation of Iberia.

Now I have to go take a nap and hope that I don't have a nightmare, though I wouldn't mind having a daydream.

