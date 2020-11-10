« previous post |

Stefan Krasowski, who graduated from the Wharton School of Penn in 2002, and has visited every country in the world, just wrote this note to the e-Mair list:

Wattleseed milkshake

This Australian milkshake brought to mind a VHM Classical Sinitic class where I first encountered the word "wattle" in translating a Du Fu (712-770) poem.

Here's the poem to which Stefan is referring:

kè zhì

shè nán shè běi jiē chūn shuǐ,

dàn jiàn qún ōu rì rì lái.

huā jìng bù céng yuán kè sǎo,

péng mén jīn shǐ wèi jūn kāi.

pán sūn shì yuǎn wú jiān wèi,

zūn jiǔ jiā pín zhǐ jiù pēi.

kěn yǔ lín wēng xiāng duì yǐn,

gé lí hū qǔ jìn yú bēi.



客至

舍南舍北皆春水



但見群鷗日日來



花徑不曾緣客掃



蓬門今始為君開



盤飧市遠無兼味



樽酒家貧只舊醅



肯與鄰翁相對飲



隔籬呼取盡餘杯

A Guest Arrives

North and South of my cottage, spring waters everywhere –

All I can see are a flock of terns that come day after day;

The flowery path has not been swept for any guests,

Only today do I finally open my gate for you.

The market is far, so our supper platter lacks variety,

Our family is poor, so the wine flask holds but old home-brew;

If you’re willing to sing with the gaffer next door,

I’ll call across the fence for him to finish the last cup.

That's my own translation, as given in Victor H. Mair, ed. The Columbia Anthology of Traditional Chinese Literature (New York: Columbia University Press, 1994), p. 208.

In the more than forty years that I've been teaching this poem, I've never failed to tell my students that péng mén 蓬門 in l. 4 means "wattle gate", a gate made of wattle. Although Penn students are smart and knowledgeable, few of them have ever heard of the word "wattle", and those that have know it with a completely different meaning: "fleshy appendage below the neck of certain birds". So, when I say "wattle gate", the students invariably perk up and ask me what I mean by that. I tell them that it means a gate made of interwoven sticks and twigs (sometimes accompanied by a picture drawn on the blackboard), then they understand quickly what it signifies. When I mention "wattle and daub" construction, the picture becomes even clearer.

Now, why didn't I use that beautiful, precise word in my published translation? There are two main reasons:

If even my smart Penn students were stymied by the idea of a "wattle gate", I was worried that most readers would draw a blank on it, and that would bring their reading of the poem to a temporary halt. At the very least, I decided that "wattle gate" would call attention to itself and not contribute to the atmosphere of the poem. If I had included "wattle" before "gate", the poem wouldn't scan well; the prosody would be off, the rhythm would be too insistently trochaic, at least for my ears, whereas the rest of the translation adopts a freer rhythm.

So, on the one hand, I've always had a lingering regret that I passed up a semantically perfect rendering for péng mén 蓬門, but in the end and on balance, I think that I did the right thing by omitting "wattle" in my published translation, yet I always do my duty as professor in the classroom.

Relying on this convenient compilation, here are the renderings of péng mén 蓬門 by two dozen different translators:

Wai-lim Yip thatch door anon. rough gate Florence Ayscough over-grown door "bafooz" bamboo gate Ray Brownrigg (I) wicker gate Ray Brownrigg (II) wicker gate Witter Bynner thatch gate Arthur Cooper wattle gate "Dongbo" gate W. J. B. Fletcher bower's door Henry H. Hart wicker gate David Hawkes wicker-gate William Hung rustic gate A. S. Kline willow gate Robert Kotewall and Norman L. Smith wicker gate Shih Shun Liu thatched door Victor Mair gate James R. Murphy hedge gate Stephen Owen wicker gate Victor Purves old gate Burton Watson thatch gate Wai-lim Yip thatched gate anon. rough gate unknown wicket door (!)

While I'm at it, I should mention that, if I were to redo the translation now, I would omit the "wine" before "flask". I also should note that "sing" in the penultimate line is an editorial lapse for "drink".

Permalink