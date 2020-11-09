« previous post |

One of my favorite places to run to from Swarthmore is a beautiful little lake about three miles away. I've been running down there for a couple of years now after I discovered its existence when I mentioned to some folks who live in Ridley Park, where the lake is located, that I'm always looking for nice places to run, and they suggested, with some pride, that I should come down and check out their little gem of a lake. So I tried it out and have become stuck on it. I have to run down there at least once every week or two, otherwise I feel that something is missing in my life.

So I've been blissfully running to that pretty little lake for a couple of years, but never thought whether it had a particular name. Yesterday, for some unknown reason (perhaps because the weather was so glorious — 70º, clear blue skies, still some autumn foliage), the thought entered my mind that I should ask some people walking around there, sitting on benches, fishing, and standing on the cute bridge at one end where there is a creek that feeds the lake, what they call that lovely, little body of water.

First I asked a mother and daughter (about ten years old) who were sitting on a bench, "What do you call this lake?"

The mother replied, "We just call it 'the lake'".

The daughter disagreed, "No, Mom, it's East Lake". She pronounced the words distinctly separately: East Lake. They recommended that I walk over to the bank overlooking the southeast corner of the lake and read what was written on a plaque that was erected there. I did so; it said "Eastlake Park".

I continued around the lake, asking people as I went. Some people called it "Ridley Lake", some called it "Ridley Park Lake", which is what it's labeled as on Google Maps. One lady told me that she took some photographs there, and her camera labeled the place as "Eastlake".

No matter what it's called, that peerless little lake has given me much joy, especially when I jog around it and take in all the countless divine details that present themselves to me, such as the thirty Canadian geese standing on the dam at the end opposite the cute little bridge, contemplating the expanse of water in front of them. What a thrill it was to watch a row of ten of the geese in the central section enthusiastically wag their tails in unison! At such a cosmic moment, it didn't matter to me one whit what that precious body of water is called. It simply IS; it exists. And that is another reason why I like to run — because, as with meditation (zen < chán < dhyāna), it clears / cures (?) my mind of all ratiocination, leading to the śūnyatā ("emptiness") one strives for in samādhi ("meditative consciousness"). This is The Zen of Running (has there been such a book yet?). On the other hand, running has also resulted in some of my most illuminating blogs about languge, of which I hope this is one.

The blogging of jogging.

Permalink