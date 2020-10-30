« previous post |

According to "10 scioglilingua bergamaschi (con tanto di guida all’ascolto)", Prima Bergamo 8/162018, the standard-Italian phrase sequence

Andate a vedere le api? Sono vive le api?

Go see the bees? Are the bees alive?

come out in Bergamasco as

"Ì a èt i àe?" "I è ìe i àe?"

Your browser does not support the audio element.

According to Wikipedia,

The Province of Bergamo (Italian: provincia di Bergamo; Lombard: proìnsa de Bèrghem) is a province in the Lombardy region of Italy. It has a population of 1,112,187 (2017), an area of 2,754.91 square kilometers (1,063.68 sq mi), and contains 243 comuni. Its capital is the city of Bergamo.

Evidently there are a few more consonant deletions in Bergamasco than in standard Italian.

For another example, Standard Italian

"Voi, dove andate?" "Io vado all’uva (alla vite). E voi?" "Io vado a vino."

corresponds to Bergamasco:

“Ù, u if?” “A ó a öa. E ù?” “A ó a ì”

Your browser does not support the audio element.

See the linked article for more… though to be fair, they should give equal time to examples of standard Italian tongue twisters that are untwisted in Bergamasco.

[h/t Andrea Mazzuchi]

