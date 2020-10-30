Ì a èt i àe I è ìe i àe
According to "10 scioglilingua bergamaschi (con tanto di guida all’ascolto)", Prima Bergamo 8/162018, the standard-Italian phrase sequence
Andate a vedere le api? Sono vive le api?
Go see the bees? Are the bees alive?
come out in Bergamasco as
"Ì a èt i àe?" "I è ìe i àe?"
According to Wikipedia,
The Province of Bergamo (Italian: provincia di Bergamo; Lombard: proìnsa de Bèrghem) is a province in the Lombardy region of Italy. It has a population of 1,112,187 (2017), an area of 2,754.91 square kilometers (1,063.68 sq mi), and contains 243 comuni. Its capital is the city of Bergamo.
Evidently there are a few more consonant deletions in Bergamasco than in standard Italian.
For another example, Standard Italian
"Voi, dove andate?" "Io vado all’uva (alla vite). E voi?" "Io vado a vino."
corresponds to Bergamasco:
“Ù, u if?” “A ó a öa. E ù?” “A ó a ì”
See the linked article for more… though to be fair, they should give equal time to examples of standard Italian tongue twisters that are untwisted in Bergamasco.
Andreas Johansson said,
October 30, 2020 @ 7:59 am
My late grandfather was fond of the sentence I å ä e ö "In the river is an island" (Standard Swedish: I ån är en ö, though I ån är det en ö "In the river there is an island" would sound more natural to me).
[(myl) Can you provide us with a recording? (In your voice, of course, given that your grandfather is beyond the reach of Zoom…)
Here's what Google Translate's Swedish synthesis thinks it should be:
]
Phillip Minden said,
October 30, 2020 @ 8:17 am
That's a dialect of Lombard, though, not of Italian. But I concede the difference doesn't add a single consonant to the phrases in question.
Andreas, this is the default phrase to contrast with Czech Strč prst skrz krk, which works better on people who aren't fussy about the concepts of vowel or vocalic.
Robert Coren said,
October 30, 2020 @ 9:49 am
One of my freshman roommates claimed to have encountered the French sentence Papa a à aller à Aha ("Papa has to go to Aha"), which presumes the existence of a town named "Aha", bearing in mind that h is not normally pronounced in French, so the name would be essentially two a's separated by a glottal stop.