« previous post |

No, that's not a mistake.

My son just called me about some Hindi books I wanted him to order for me. He asked, "Do they have to be in Romanization, or is it all right if they are in Devangari?"

The way he said the word "Devangari" made me chuckle. Of course, with a name like Thomas Krishna Mair, and having been around me and my Sanskrit and Hindi books for the first two decades of his life, he was familiar with the word and knew that it was the script in which those languages are written

So why did my son pronounce "Devanagari" as "Devangari"? He's not dyslexic and, indeed, has excellent elocution. Moreover, I have heard other Americans pronounce "Devanagari" as "Devangari". Still more curious, after talking with TK about the Hindi books and the script for awhile, I had to laugh at myself because, influenced by him, I actually pronounced the word as "Devangari" once or twice during our conversation. What is it about "Devanagari" that induces some English speakers to pronounce it as "Devangari"?

Others may differ, but I think it has to do with the overall configuration of the word. Confronted with a fairly long word consisting of five syllables, each of which consists of a single consonant followed by a single vowel, they seem to feel that it just doesn't have the right shape and flow. More significantly, seeing the "n" and "g" in such close proximity, and with such a plethora of vowels, it's easy to elide the middle one of the three "a's" and turn "n" + "g" into "ng", a very common phoneme in English: /ŋ/.

A variant elision, especially in the UK, is of the final "a", thus "Devanagri".

Etymology

Devanagari is a compound of "deva" देव and "nāgarī" नागरी. Deva means "heavenly or divine" and is also one of the terms for a deity in Hinduism. Nagari comes from नगरम् (nagaram), which means abode or city. Hence, Devanagari denotes from the abode of divinity or deities.

Nāgarī is the Sanskrit feminine of Nāgara "relating or belonging to a town or city, urban". It is a phrasing with lipi ("script") as nāgarī lipi "script relating to a city", or "spoken in city".

Pronunciation

DAY-və-NAH-gər-ee; देवनागरी, IAST: Devanāgarī, Sanskrit pronunciation: [deːʋɐˈnaːɡɐɽiː])

(Source)





Etymology

From Sanskrit देवनागरी (devanāgarī), compound of देव (deva, “deity, divine”) + नगर (nagara, “town, city”).

Pronunciation

(UK) IPA(key): /ˌdeɪvəˈnɑːɡ(ə)ɹɪ/, /ˌdɛvəˈnɑːɡ(ə)ɹɪ/

(US) IPA(key): /ˌdeɪvəˈnɑɡəɹi/

(Source)

We all have words that we only know through reading and seldom or never have a chance to hear them spoken. In such circumstances, we are apt to come up with some highly imaginative and singular pronunciations of our own.





Selected readings

Permalink