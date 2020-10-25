« previous post |

From the person who bought the hair clipper described in this post:

"Card hair, and be careful to get an electric shock" (10/22/20)

They now tell us:

The hair clipper had to be returned. The report we are submitting (which was slightly more fun to write than it will be for them to read) says this:

Flimsy parts, very hard to fit together; utterly unintelligible instruction sheet with gibberish mistranslations from Chinese ("Above the thumb away can be unloaded segment"; "Close the interference"; "Trendy must hear clicking sound can be determined completely"). On the box it says "Trend of the choice" and "Comfortable enjoy". We did not comfortable enjoy: when we finally got a comb fitted to the cutting head, the clipper did not work — it did not cut hair.

A little plastic blade guard was stuck in a wrong position once we managed to get the cutting head fitted back on (it came out unexpectedly when we took a comb attachment off), so the device never cut a single hair. Back into the box.

It's a tragedy how the vast Chinese manufacturing industry is being let down by minor sloppiness. (The old adage talks about "spoiling the ship for a ha'porth of tar"). In this case the flimsiness and unintuitiveness might have been remedied by clear instructions about exactly how to fit the attachments, but no, it was absolutely hopeless with the tiny sheet of gibberish provided ("1. Select attachment; 2. Press the other side").

This was our second attempt to buy a clipper (my hair is getting shaggy). The earlier attempt brought us a much more expensive high-end German clipper, costing more than three times as much. But the charger cable — almost certainly of Chinese manufacture — failed to fit securely enough into the charger port to stay in, which meant the machine could not be charged. The little plug that had to be inserted into the tiny socket was not quite long enough; it was possible to see the charging light come on if you pressed it in very hard with your thumb, but the moment you relaxed your grip it dropped out. Probably a difference of twenty millimeters or so, but the device was unusable because of that flaw, and back it went to the Amazon locker. (Returns to Amazon are absolutely clickety-click now, with lockers at the 7-Eleven that read your label, open a door of a locker the right size, and you just pop the package in.)

The third clipper, a different make and model, purchased on a Sunday morning, will arrive tomorrow. I would bet the rent money that it will be of Chinese manufacture (and that's not trivial; the rent on the lovely apartment in Alexandria where I'm staying is nearly $4,000 a month). And if the instructions are in grammatical Standard English, then I'll be surprised, and I'll write to you to admit that on this occasion I was wrong.

A couple of hours later, they added:

The way the disasters of unsupervised translation by machine translation users cause actual commercial harm to Chinese industry does need comment.

Some people seem to think we shouldn't laugh at the poor Chinese with their pathetic and ludicrous attempts at writing English. But that treats them as if they were mental defectives who we shouldn't be ridiculing, and that's a truly racist position.

I think it is perfectly reasonable to mock bad cases of Chinglish, precisely because (i) the mockery has nothing to do with being anti-Chinese; (ii) it is patently untrue that Chinese speakers can't be expected to learn enough English to write an instruction sheet; (iii) what they need to do is so obviously feasible and cheap (just pay for the odd hour for a native speaker of English to write or correct or translate the English instructions); and (iv) real and financially damaging harm is being done to Chinese industry — the hopeless unchecked translations that won't tell us how to fit the attachments are every bit as culpable as the recharging plug that won't stay in its socket.

It's not racist to point out that Chinese industry is doing itself real harm by its flagrant and inexcusable failure to ask native speakers to check translated instructions and advertising text.

So so long as there's Chinese and so long as there's English, there will always be Chinglish.

