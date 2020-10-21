« previous post |

Like so many other good things in this annus horribilis, COVID killed it.

For quite a few years now, I have reported on the national spelling bee (usually in May). This has been such a dismal year that I didn't make an effort to inquire about what happened with it this spring. Now, however, as I am preparing a post on Indian feats of memorization, I could not help but wonder about the fate of the 2020 national spelling bee. Here's what I found out.

"Tough words, little drama, familiar champ in virtual bee"

The article begins thus:

The upstart ex-spellers who launched an online spelling bee to fill the void left by the canceled Scripps National Spelling Bee had little trouble running an efficient, and sufficiently challenging, competition. Replicating the drama of the ESPN-televised national finals wasn’t quite as easy. Thursday night’s winner, Navneeth Murali, was no surprise. The 14-year-old eighth-grader from Edison, New Jersey, came in with the most extensive spelling resume of anyone in the bee. When the two other remaining spellers misspelled words back to back before his turn, victory in the closest thing to a national spelling bee in this pandemic-disrupted year was his for the taking. He didn’t back down. Navneeth went through the motions of making sure he understood everything about the winning word, Karoshthi — an ancient, cursive script of Aramaic origin used in India and elsewhere in central Asia — before he started to spell. He plowed through it quickly and confidently, as he had all night.

Although the AP report goes on for many paragraphs, I'll stop quoting it here to talk about the word with which Navneeth won: Karoshthi. It is indeed a very rare word. I doubt that even a tiny fraction of people in the world are aware of its existence. For me, however, it is as familiar as Devanagari, Arabic, or Chinese, since I carried out archeological investigations for three decades beginning in the early 90s in the area of East Central Asia where it was in use around two thousand years ago. If I were asked to spell "Karoshthi", the hardest part for me would be choosing which of the variant spellings to use:

The Kharosthi script, also spelled Kharoshthi or Kharoṣṭhī (Kharosthi: ) was an ancient Indian script used in Gandhara (now Pakistan and north-eastern Afghanistan) to write Gandhari Prakrit and Sanskrit. It was used in Central Asia as well. An abugida, it was introduced at least by the middle of the 3rd century BCE, possibly during the 4th century BCE, and remained in use until it died out in its homeland around the 3rd century CE.

It was also in use in Bactria, the Kushan Empire, Sogdia and along the Silk Road, where there is some evidence it may have survived until the 7th century in Khotan and Niya, both cities in Xinjiang.

It turns out that I'm teaching a course on the Silk Road this semester, and we've mentioned Karoshthi scores of times, looked at documents written in it, and discussed its history and use. To find that it was used in this year's makeshift spelling bee is a real treat for my students and me.

