Scott Bixby & Asawin Suebsaeng, "The Biden and Trump Shows: It’s Mr. Rogers Vs. ‘Someone’s Crazy Uncle’", The Daily Beast 10/15/2020:

“He didn’t spend the whole time yelling, he didn’t piss himself… so this was as best as we could have hoped for,” said one Trump campaign adviser.

Someone asked me about the "as best as" construction, and I was able to refer them to a 15-year-old post, "Asbestos she can", 12/29/2005.

But for today's contribution, I did a small amount of additional research, based on counts for "as best as __" and "as good as __" in two datasets, iWeb and COCA.

The results:



The most striking thing is the first-person boost in "as best as __" proportions. This is not correlated with the overall pronoun frequency in the two constructions:



The iWeb corpus is somewhat more informal (and maybe a little more recent) than COCA, which probably explains its overall greater proportion of "as best as __".

