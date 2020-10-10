« previous post | next post »

From Graeme Orr:

I found this children’s toy at a local newsagency. The manufacturer has the class to ape Lego and Minions, but not to hire an English translator.

I wonder what went awry. ‘Deformed’ might connote blocks that can take any form?

The Chinese says:

bǎibiàn jīmù ràng háizi chuàngzào wúxiàn kěnéng

百变积木 让孩子创造无限可能

"variable building blocks let your child create endless possibilities"

If you want to say "deformed", you'd better write "biànxíng de 变形的".

But Chinglish translators seem to have a penchant for "deformed", especially as in "deformed man" (i.e. "cánjí rén cèsuǒ 残疾人厕所" ("accessible / 'deformed' toilet"), cf.:

