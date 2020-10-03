« previous post |

From Elizabeth Dreyer:

Ah! Autant pour moi, as the French say for "I stand corrected": As much for me. So much for me? … I've just looked up the origin of this expression and in fact it's rather fascinating. People write "autant pour moi" but that is a corruption, a miswriting of "au temps pour moi". "Au temps!" is the order given in the military when one has to repeat a movement from the beginning because of an error. I have absolutely never seen "au temps pour moi" in print and have seen "autant pour moi" many times.

Being apologetic is a tricky business. How to admit you're wrong and when to admit it — not easy, especially if you have an ego.

Here's what "Aussie in France" has to say about it:

"Friday’s French – autant pour moi – au temps pour moi", by Rosemary Kneipp (May 16, 2013):

It took me a while to actually understand what this expression is all about. Autant usually means “as much as” or “as many as”, such as prenez autant que vous voulez – take as much as you want. Autant pour moi may be short for C’est autant pour moi with the general idea being “so much for me”.

I have since discovered a more plausible explanation. It seems that the real expression is au temps pour moi, of military origin where temps is the precise moment in time at which certain movements are made and distinguished by a pause when using a weapon. It’s the same idea as “marching in time” or “clapping in time”. Saying au temps pour moi is like admitting you weren’t in time.

But the origin remains a controversy and today, autant pour moi is found at least as often as au temps pour moi. The Collins-Robert bilingual dictionary gives “It’s my mistake” as a translation, which is pretty close to the idea being conveyed.

However, the real meaning is a lot subtler than that, as I have come to realise over the years. It is actually a male substitute for an apology about being wrong.

I don’t know about other Anglophone countries, but Australia is a very apologetic nation. People are always saying they’re sorry about something, even when it’s not their fault.

It’s not very French though. Je suis désolé(e) exists of course, and is used, when a woman, in particular, wants to express commissation e.g. je suis désolée d’avoir appris que vous avez été cambriolée – I’m sorry to learn you have been burgled.

Very often, only the past participle is used, without the verb, and the meaning is much more cursory, e.g. désolé d’être en retard – sorry I’m late.

More often than not, it is used to convey exactly the opposite, Je suis désolé mais je n’irai pas – I’m sorry but I’m not going, which is also a perfectly acceptable English usage as well, the difference being that it is used more often in French.

If you want to get a taste of what it's like to be sorry for being sorry, don't miss these two posts:

In China, as explained in the second post, it's better that you never do anything for which you might feel sorry or, what is much worse, say that you are sorry. In Mandarin, that comes out as "duìbùqǐ 對不起" or "duìbùzhù 對不住", both of which mean roughly "I cannot stand to face you", or "bàoqiàn 抱歉" ("embrace regret / sorrow / guilt / deficiency / shame / apology").

[h.t. June Teufel Dreyer]

