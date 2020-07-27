« previous post |

[This is a guest post by Conal Boyce]

Your wonderful arabesque on the world of 'kedi'* (and the disappearance of cats for a time — perhaps to a different planet, because they had grown weary of trying to school us humans?) reminded me that you are a connoisseur of languages plural, not just Chinese. In that connection, you might find my 2019 article** on Mendeleev interesting.

Mendeleev had a crystal clear understanding of the distinction between 'gold' as an abstract element and 'gold' as a substance held in the hand, and he even used words for those concepts that should have been readily exportable out of Russia to another country: элемент for 'element' and вещество for 'substance'. Simple, eh? But through a 150-year 'telephone game' in academia, involving slovenly 'translations' from Russian to English, Russian to German, German to English, and UK English to American English, his clear idea was gradually ground down into a kind of unrecognizable mush, until a certain professor at Georgetown U.*** recently reinvented Mendeleev's wheel, using obscenely inappropriate English words (including the obscenity 'basic substance' instead of 'element'), and even attributing the very idea itself to Kant of all people, presumably because of something about 'duality'. Strange but true.

[***Earley, J.E. Sr.: 2009, ‘How chemistry shifts horizons: Element, substance, and the essential’, Foundations of Chemistry, 11, 65-77.

In principle, a Telephone Game sounds simple to describe, but my article is tortuous because I know how ossified the Establishment is, and how unreceptive to this kind of exposé it will be unless one documents everything in excruciating detail. Accordingly, I bought $500 worth of Philosophy of Chemistry books, and educated myself on the lexicon of that field, and let the HYLE editors guide me on all the right names to drop, so that I would appear to be a card-carrying member of the club. Otherwise, no one would listen. All-told the project burned up 5 months of 18-hour days last year. Although chemistry is my second career (or vocation)****, it's not that I even cared that much about the scientific aspect of this particular project; rather, it was the linguistic travesty (and philosophical mess) that I found outrageous, and crying out to be addressed at long last. We're all aware of many aggravating aspects of the internet, but there is one thing at least that is very welcome about it: in this internet age, academic hacks can no longer hide behind a linguistic smoke screen, confident that the mysteries of, say, Russian-to-German translation, will keep their shoddy work from being discovered!

[****Conal's Ph.D. was in Chinese literature and music.]

Here are the Abstract and Keywords of Conal's article in HYLE:

Abstract: We contrast two facets of elemental ontology, one so straightforward that it can be taught as the adjunct to a grade-school chemistry demonstration, the other involving eight decades of discourse at the graduate-school level. To explore the latter, we begin by critiquing the Lavoisier / Mendeleev relation as presented by Fritz Paneth in 1931 in German. Following the 2003 reissue of Paneth 1962 (an English translation), one observes a gradual shift such that Paneth seems the source of the substance / element distinction that was drawn by Mendeleev in 1869. Eventually, in 2009, a certain wheel is reinvented: Mendeleev’s. We advocate that the focus be returned, overtly, to Mendeleev, and to two of his words in particular, substance (веществo) and element (элемент). When suitably framed, those two words alone capture the essence of his elemental ontology.



Keywords: Mendeleev, elemental ontology, abstract element, basic substance, Grundstoff.

