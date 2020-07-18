Mongolian-language education suspended in Tongliao

July 18, 2020 @ 7:32 am · Filed by under Language and education, Language and politics, Language teaching and learning

Tongliao 通辽市; Mongolian: Tongliyao.png Hot.svg Tüŋliyou qota, Mongolian Cyrillic.Түнляо хот) is a prefecture-level city in eastern Inner Mongolia, PRC.  The news is not good. 

It follows a familiar pattern:  there's a similar story about suspending Tibetan-language education in a part of Sichuan following the covid-19 closure of schools.

It sounds plausible since notification was given verbally, typical of the way Chinese government does things it doesn't want to be caught out on.

3 Comments »

  1. Brandon said,

    July 18, 2020 @ 8:15 am

    The Mongolian "хот" for "city" seems very close to Malay/Indonesian "kota", which Wiktionary says is a loanword from either Tamil or Sanskrit.

  2. Philip Taylor said,

    July 18, 2020 @ 8:37 am

    What is the significance, Victor, of the seemingly throw-away words at the end of the article linked from your third reference (""Classroom Instruction Switch From Tibetan to Chinese in Ngaba Sparks Worry, Anger (4/9/20)". The words in question are "50 Cent Army. Taking a page out of Hans Frank's General Government. CCP is the new NSDAP" and I expected that there would be a hyperlink therefrom, but there was none, nor is that exact sequence of words seemingly attested elsewhere on the web. Who are what is/are the "50 Cent Army", and are the following words simply a "sound bite" or is there wider discussion thereof elsewhere ?

  3. Philip Taylor said,

    July 18, 2020 @ 9:14 am

    And an unrelated question concerning the typography : when including fragments of a top-down language such as Mongolian in a wider stretch of a left-to-right language such as English, is it conventional to allow the Mongolian to rise from the baseline of the surrounding text (which might suggest to the less-informed reader that the embedded Mongolian is intended to be read bottom-to-top) or is it better to allow the Mongolian to descend from the surrounding text, forcing the next line thereof to be set on a far wider leading than would otherwise be the case ?

