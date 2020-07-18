Mongolian-language education suspended in Tongliao
« previous post |
Tongliao 通辽市; Mongolian: Tüŋliyou qota, Mongolian Cyrillic.Түнляо хот) is a prefecture-level city in eastern Inner Mongolia, PRC. The news is not good.
It follows a familiar pattern: there's a similar story about suspending Tibetan-language education in a part of Sichuan following the covid-19 closure of schools.
It sounds plausible since notification was given verbally, typical of the way Chinese government does things it doesn't want to be caught out on.
References
- "Authorities Cancel Mongolian-Medium Classes in Inner Mongolia's Tongliao City" (6/24/20)
- "Thousands in Signature Campaign as China Plans End to Mongolian-medium Classes" (7/7/20)
- "Classroom Instruction Switch From Tibetan to Chinese in Ngaba Sparks Worry, Anger" (4/9/20)
Selected readings
- "The Last Lesson — in Mongolian" (1/11/18)
- "Let's learn some Mongolian language and history" (5/1/19)
- "Some Mongolian words for 'horse'" (11/7/19)
Brandon said,
July 18, 2020 @ 8:15 am
The Mongolian "хот" for "city" seems very close to Malay/Indonesian "kota", which Wiktionary says is a loanword from either Tamil or Sanskrit.
Philip Taylor said,
July 18, 2020 @ 8:37 am
What is the significance, Victor, of the seemingly throw-away words at the end of the article linked from your third reference (""Classroom Instruction Switch From Tibetan to Chinese in Ngaba Sparks Worry, Anger (4/9/20)". The words in question are "50 Cent Army. Taking a page out of Hans Frank's General Government. CCP is the new NSDAP" and I expected that there would be a hyperlink therefrom, but there was none, nor is that exact sequence of words seemingly attested elsewhere on the web. Who are what is/are the "50 Cent Army", and are the following words simply a "sound bite" or is there wider discussion thereof elsewhere ?
Philip Taylor said,
July 18, 2020 @ 9:14 am
And an unrelated question concerning the typography : when including fragments of a top-down language such as Mongolian in a wider stretch of a left-to-right language such as English, is it conventional to allow the Mongolian to rise from the baseline of the surrounding text (which might suggest to the less-informed reader that the embedded Mongolian is intended to be read bottom-to-top) or is it better to allow the Mongolian to descend from the surrounding text, forcing the next line thereof to be set on a far wider leading than would otherwise be the case ?