"Choke Point for U.S. Coronavirus Response: The Fax Machine", NYT 7/13/2020:

The machine at the Harris County Public Health department recently became overwhelmed when one laboratory sent a large batch of test results, spraying hundreds of pages all over the floor.

“Picture the image of hundreds of faxes coming through, and the machine just shooting out paper,” said Dr. Umair Shah, executive director of the department. The county has so far recorded more than 40,000 coronavirus cases.

Some doctors fax coronavirus tests to Dr. Shah’s personal number, too. Those papers are put in an envelope marked “confidential” and walked to the epidemiology department. […]

Health departments track the virus’s spread with a distinctly American patchwork: a reporting system in which some test results arrive via smooth data feeds but others come by phone, email, physical mail or fax, a technology retained because it complies with digital privacy standards for health information. These reports often come in duplicate, go to the wrong health department, or are missing crucial information such as a patient’s phone number or address.

This is one of many ways in which the biomedical area is decades behind the times. And the excuse that this "complies with digital privacy standards for health information" is an increasingly feeble one, given the existence of various modern HIPAA-compliant storage and transfer technologies, which have been technically feasible for many years, but are well documented and easy to use now.

I'm reminded of the punchline of this recent Questionable Content strip:

Or the various university administrative apps where the "save" button (which you need to press or all your work will be lost) is a 16×16 image intended to represent a floppy disk…

