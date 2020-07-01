On the invention of writing in Egypt and China
« previous post |
The next SCRIBO guest will be John Baines (Oxford), on the invention of writing in Egypt and China, with the title:
“Pairs of Early Script Forms: Contrasting Aesthetics in Early Egypt and China”.
Don’t miss it next Wednesday 8th July, *4.30pm* (Italy time) = *10:30am* (Philadelphia time).
The Zoom link is direct: https://tinyurl.com/y9mu7bpo
It will also be streamed live on the INSCRIBE ERC Project Facebook page.
Silvia Ferrara <silvia.ferrara@gmail.com>
SCRIBO Seminar (INSCRIBE ERC Project, Bologna)
[h.t. Joe Farrell]