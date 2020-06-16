« previous post |

Jeph Jacques' Questionable Content "is an internet comic strip about romance and robots". One current romance features Faye Whitaker, described as "Sexy, snarky, and endearingly combative", and Bubbles, a "Big scary combat AI. Actually quite shy." In the past few strips (starting here), Faye works up the courage to introduce Bubbles to her mother, expecting some issues over Bubbles' gender and species.

After the initial shock wears off, the interaction goes well — but Fayes is surprised to hear Bubbles accommodating to her mother's dialect.

Here's one example:

And the end of the conversation in the most recent strip:

This reminded me of the use of dialect forms to encode intimacy and distance in Lady Chatterley's Lover, in Elizabeth George's The Punishment She Deserves, and in many other works. See "Linguistic divergence and convergence", 4/7/2018, for some details.

Permalink