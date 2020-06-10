« previous post |

Of the hundreds of pandemic memes that come to me, this is one that I didn't fully understand when I first received it:

Here's the explanation (from Elizabeth Dreyer):

"pain de mie" is sliced bread as in sandwich bread, meaning most of the bread is "mie", the soft interior, as opposed to a baguette where there is a higher proportion of crust. "pandémie" is pandemic in French. voilà

