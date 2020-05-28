Love me, then do not terrify me
Posted to the Twitter thread that began with the Arabic menu full of spectacularly bad mistranslations into English featured here ("Accuracy of sheep meat" [5/26/20]):
The Chinese sign says:
Ài wǒ jiù bié kǒnghè wǒ
愛我就別恐吓我
"If you love me, don't intimidate / threaten / frighten me".
The English is essentially a correct translation of the Chinese, yet the poster (robert affinity) says that the bad Arabic –> English translations remind him of it.
The only problem with the Chinese –> English translation here is that it does not explicitly express the conditional (if…, then…), expecting that the reader will extrapolate it from the syntax of the construction.
Seen in context (probably a zoo, perhaps a panda park), the sign makes perfect sense, whether in Chinese or in English.
Philip Taylor said,
May 28, 2020 @ 6:30 am
For me at least (a native speaker of <Br.E>), the lack of the explicit conditional in the English text renders the remainder effectively meaningless, or at least the latter part. I would be willing to accept "Love me" as an injunction, but the latter part (starting "then") cannot to my mind be an apodosis in the absence of an explicit protasis.
There are examples where initial "then" is not problematic, such as (e.g.,) a line from dialogue : « "Go then !", she exclaimed, the anger in her voice only too apparent. », and in contexts where it indicates serial (rather than resultant) action : "Carefully remove the screws, then lift the PCB clear of its mounts", but I can think of no examples parallel to the English text under discussion where "then" can legitimately introduce an apodosis with no parallel protasis.