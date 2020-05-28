« previous post |

Posted to the Twitter thread that began with the Arabic menu full of spectacularly bad mistranslations into English featured here ("Accuracy of sheep meat" [5/26/20]):

It reminds me of pic.twitter.com/wWEYOOKvjU — robert affinity (@affinity292) May 25, 2020

The Chinese sign says:

Ài wǒ jiù bié kǒnghè wǒ

愛我就別恐吓我

"If you love me, don't intimidate / threaten / frighten me".

The English is essentially a correct translation of the Chinese, yet the poster (robert affinity) says that the bad Arabic –> English translations remind him of it.

The only problem with the Chinese –> English translation here is that it does not explicitly express the conditional (if…, then…), expecting that the reader will extrapolate it from the syntax of the construction.

Seen in context (probably a zoo, perhaps a panda park), the sign makes perfect sense, whether in Chinese or in English.

