Accuracy of sheep meat

May 26, 2020 @ 4:32 pm

A large-enough-to-read image is here.

  1. Victor Mair said,

    May 26, 2020 @ 4:44 pm

    I was just about to post on this, but will add a comment here:

    Basically what's going on in a lot of these are due to a confusion between ه /hā'/ and ة (and a horrible translation engine and local, nonstandard food words). The latter is the way to denote the feminine ending in Arabic and is pronounced either as an /ah/ or as a /t/ (its name is 'tā' marbūtah'). The problem with messing with the two—something very common in dialect—is that one could misread the former as the third person masculine object suffix when it's meant to be just a feminine ending, e.g., middle column on the tweet eighth down:

    لحسه "la7asa-hu"—"he licked it

    vs. appropriately

    لحسة la7hsah — some kind of south Arabian tomato cheese omelette?

    Sorry for the less than ideal formatting; hopefully the point comes across.

    [from John Mullan]

    I will probably add more details later today or tomorrow.

  2. Philip Taylor said,

    May 26, 2020 @ 4:54 pm

    I do not speak or read Arabic, but nor (it would seem) do I speak the same language as Vlada — what does « but also, tag yourself, I'm "Normal doubt" » mean ?

    [(myl) It's a reference to one of the dishes:

    ]

  3. Victor Mair said,

    May 26, 2020 @ 5:01 pm

    Interesting note on the name "Vlada":

    =====

    Vlada (Cyrillic: Влада) is a Slavic given name, derived from the word vlada meaning "rule". It is a masculine name in Serbian and feminine name in Russian.

    =====

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vlada

  4. Daniel Barkalow said,

    May 26, 2020 @ 5:45 pm

    @Philip Taylor:
    Also "tag yourself, I'm …" means "pick one of these to represent you, I chose …", from people identifying themselves in photos, via choosing a representative of yourself from arrangements intended for this purpose, to images with a lot of interesting things to look at that people might somehow identify with.

