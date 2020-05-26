Accuracy of sheep meat
So my mother's friend's husband is stuck in a hotel in Saudi Arabia and this is the order menu they gave him
Do I have any Arabic speaking followers that can help make sense of this but also, tag yourself, I'm "Normal doubt" pic.twitter.com/MVemyCCON9
A large-enough-to-read image is here.
Victor Mair said,
May 26, 2020 @ 4:44 pm
I was just about to post on this, but will add a comment here:
Basically what's going on in a lot of these are due to a confusion between ه /hā'/ and ة (and a horrible translation engine and local, nonstandard food words). The latter is the way to denote the feminine ending in Arabic and is pronounced either as an /ah/ or as a /t/ (its name is 'tā' marbūtah'). The problem with messing with the two—something very common in dialect—is that one could misread the former as the third person masculine object suffix when it's meant to be just a feminine ending, e.g., middle column on the tweet eighth down:
لحسه "la7asa-hu"—"he licked it
vs. appropriately
لحسة la7hsah — some kind of south Arabian tomato cheese omelette?
[from John Mullan]
Philip Taylor said,
May 26, 2020 @ 4:54 pm
I do not speak or read Arabic, but nor (it would seem) do I speak the same language as Vlada — what does « but also, tag yourself, I'm "Normal doubt" » mean ?
[(myl) It's a reference to one of the dishes:
]
Victor Mair said,
May 26, 2020 @ 5:01 pm
Daniel Barkalow said,
May 26, 2020 @ 5:45 pm
@Philip Taylor:
Also "tag yourself, I'm …" means "pick one of these to represent you, I chose …", from people identifying themselves in photos, via choosing a representative of yourself from arrangements intended for this purpose, to images with a lot of interesting things to look at that people might somehow identify with.