« previous post | next post »

News you can use, from The Forward: "Etsy vendor who doesn't know Yiddish accidentally sells 'NYC crotch' face mask" (Aiden Pink, May 26, 2020).

A vendor on the e-commerce site Etsy wanted to sell facemasks that said "NYC Strong" in Yiddish – but the final product said "NYC Crotch" instead.

The vendor Tees Go Bling, based in Wyoming, offers dozens of glittery facemask designs for sale, including images of the American flag and the Disney logo, as well as slogans of support for various cities like "Detroit Strong" and "Chicago Strong."

The trouble began when they tried to sell a "NYC Strong" mask using the Yiddish word for strong, shtark. But while Yiddish is written right-to-left, like Hebrew, the Yiddish letters in shtark were printed left-to-right, meaning that anyone looking at it the correct way would read shtark backwards – as "crotch."



The Forward reports that the proprietor of the Etsy shop, who is named Sue, initially took down the listing for the mask after she was alerted to the error, but then she reinstated it after people wanted to buy it anyway.

"I was stunned by the demand over something that is spelled wrong!!!" she wrote. "My family had a good laugh over it and I thought, 'I will never add anything up again in a language I am unfamiliar with. LOL!!'"

The "NYC Crotch" mask is available for $15 plus shipping costs on Etsy, with four mask colors and 17 different glitter variations.

Sue fell prey to an extremely common error in reproducing right-to-left scripts, notably Arabic and Hebrew. If a word or phrase in one of these languages is copied from some online source, it can sometimes get flipped to read left-to-right when transferring the text to another program. (Various older versions of Microsoft Word have had this issue.) In the case of Arabic, along with getting reversed, letters also appear in their unconnected forms, instead of the typical rendering with initial, medial, and final forms in connected script. (Hebrew also has some letters that have different forms in word-final position.)

Back in 2016, when the first trailer for the movie "Arrival" was released, I posted about some Arabic that unfortunately got flipped in what was meant to show an international news alert about the aliens' arrival ("Language is messy, part 2: Arabic script in 'Arrival'"). The intended Arabic, أخبار عاجلة akhbār ʿājila 'breaking news, news flash,' was instead rendered as ة ل ج ا ع ر ا ب خ أ . After the post was published, the filmmakers must have been alerted to the error, since subsequent trailers for the film had the Arabic spelled correctly.

In the 2016 post, I gave various other examples of this type of Arabic misrendering, and it's not hard to find Hebrew-script examples as well. In fact, sometimes Arabic and Hebrew can both appear in reversed form on the same sign. Last year, Jeffrey Schwartz noted this well-meaning signage on the newly opened Hudson Yards development in Manhattan:

.@_HudsonYardsNYC Both the Hebrew and Arabic words for hello have been written backward on your sign. #helloHudsonYards pic.twitter.com/yKvURFrS3h — Jeff Schwartz (@Jeffurry312) March 16, 2019

On the sign, Hebrew שלום shalom appears as םולש (molash?), while Arabic مرحبا marḥaban is printed in unconnected L-to-R letters as ا ب ح ر م . As with the "Arrival" trailer, the goof was quickly fixed — once alerted to the problem on Twitter, Hudson Yards apologized and promised to replace the sign with a corrected one.

In the case of the "NYC crotch" masks, however, Etsy buyers have deemed the error simply too delightful to correct.

(For more on the "[Place Name] Strong" template that was intended for the Etsy mask, see my 2013 Boston Globe column and follow-up Word Routes column.)

Permalink