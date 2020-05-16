« previous post | next post »

Watch a commenter enter "gòngfěi 共匪" ("communist bandits") in the blue selection panel, post it, and then see it disappear within 15 seconds.

#YouTube "automatically" deletes a comment in Chinese, "Gongfei", which means "communist bandit", in 15 seconds.

This person tested 3 times, same result. #油管 15秒內自動刪除「共匪」留言，網友連試三次皆如此。

他們找了個比李飛飛更厲害的AI專家？ pic.twitter.com/MLCeko0SIY — Jennifer Zeng 曾錚 (@jenniferatntd) May 13, 2020

When I lived in Taiwan from 1970-72, it was common for people there to refer to the Chinese Communist Party as "gòngfěi 共匪" ("communist bandits"). It seems that the epithet later fell into relative disuse, but lately it appears to be making a comeback under China's increasing threats to conquer the island nation with military force and especially due to the PRC's obstreperous, obstructive behavior vis-à-vis Taiwan during the COVID-19 pandemic, for which see "The opacity of a bilingual, biscriptal Taiwanese headline" (5/15/20) and many other Language Log posts (some listed under "Selected Readings" below).

