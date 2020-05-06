« previous post | next post »

Two years on, and still my favourite Chinese mistranslation…. pic.twitter.com/0EHeQjybeB — Antiokhos in the East (@AntiokhosE) May 6, 2020

How did it happen?

There's no problem with "xiǎoxīn 小心"; it just means "be careful [of]; pay heed to".

The problem comes with the second half of the warning, where luòshí 落石 ("falling rocks") is a perfect homophone of luòshí 落實 ("implement; fulfill; carry out; put into effect" — which character by character means "fall; drop; alight" and "real; actual; solid; true"). The translator typed "xiǎoxīn luòshí" into the software and mistakenly chose 小心落實, plus its accompanying translation instead of 小心落石 and its accompanying translation.

To tell the truth, however, "xiǎoxīn 小心" ("be careful [of]; pay heed to"), which would seem to be a simple and routine task, whether for a machine or a human translator, often gets mangled in surprising ways, for which see the "Selected readings" below.

Selected readings

[h.t. Vito Acosta]

Permalink