April 30, 2020 @ 7:59 am · Filed by under Humor, Variation

I've previously featured comedy turns from Kylie Scott ("Drunk in the club after Covid") and Sarah Cooper ("How to medical"), lip-syncing recorded passages from Donald Trump's press events. Here's another approach, from @JaneyGodley, substituting her own voice for that of the First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon:


Another one:

For those who want more practice in Glaswegian, check out Godley's YouTube videos. One of my favorites:

