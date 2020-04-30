« previous post |

I've previously featured comedy turns from Kylie Scott ("Drunk in the club after Covid") and Sarah Cooper ("How to medical"), lip-syncing recorded passages from Donald Trump's press events. Here's another approach, from @JaneyGodley, substituting her own voice for that of the First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon:

"Don't be wearing American tan tights round your head – just cover your face when you need to go out" #janeygodleyvoiceover #lockdownuk #nicolasturgeon catch me on tour https://t.co/CgJN2qYsty pic.twitter.com/bv6mDsWCRs — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) April 28, 2020





Another one:

"I wouldn't give Trump a whiff of my piss and no Christmas hasn't been cancelled" #janeygodleyvoiceover #trump catch me on tour https://t.co/eT2pplw5hx pic.twitter.com/IaqxpV0TUB — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) April 23, 2020

For those who want more practice in Glaswegian, check out Godley's YouTube videos. One of my favorites:

