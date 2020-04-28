« previous post |

On Twitter, @muffkin7 asks readers to "Ruin a film by inserting the word 'moist' into its title".

Ruin a film by inserting the word 'moist' into its title. — muffkin (@muffkin7) April 27, 2020

Answers include "Gone moist with the wind", "All moist about Eve", "The good, the bad, the moist, and the ugly", "Little shop of moist horrors", and "Close encounters of the third moist kind".



[h/t Lane Greene]

