The whole world is now thoroughly familiar with the name "Wuhan", whereas four months ago, only a small number of people outside of China would have heard of it. Since, two days ago, I posted about Dutch curses, many of which just so happen to be linked to diseases, I am prompted to dust off an old post that is about a colorful curse from Wuhan, which, by the way, is famous among all Chinese cities for the proclivity of its inhabitants to indulge in sharp-tongued imprecations at the slightest provocation. I myself have been witness to their talent in this art, at which the women are especially adept.

The particular Wuhan curse in question here looks innocent enough on the surface: gè bānmǎ 个斑马 ("a zebra"). But when we probe more deeply into Wuhan topolect, we find that it actually means "a motherf*cker" and has nothing whatsoever to do with zebras or even with horses. How that happens is extremely complicated, and I have spelled it all out in this post:

"Why zebra'?" (5/29/16)

The linguistics of cursing — especially in Wuhan — is not for the faint of heart.

