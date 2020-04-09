French girl sells crêpes in a Taiwan market
Scene at a Taichung night market:
In a recent Mín Shì Xīnwén 民視新聞 (Formosa TV News network) report (dated March 28) about a French girl selling crepes (kělì bǐng 可麗餅) in a Taichung night market, two words pop up that we have touched on here at Language Log: sūcuì 酥脆 ("crunchy; crispy") and Qtán Q彈 ("chewy; springy; elastic"), the latter being biscriptal. The way she says "QQde QQ的" is really cute.
M. Paul Shore said,
April 9, 2020 @ 8:38 am
As a very much lapsed student of Chinese, I've spent almost zero time in my life watching Chinese-language television news stories; and one thing I found fascinating watching this one was that, just as happens in English-language and at least some other European-language television and radio news stories, the reporter dropped the pitch of her voice in the last sentence, and perhaps gave other non-verbal vocal signals as well, indicating that the story was coming to its end. (In English-language television and radio news stories, these non-verbal indications sometimes come in the last sentence and sometimes are spread over the last two sentences.) Is this just inevitable natural human speech behavior? Or is it something that reflects the influence of the broadcasting customs of English and some other European languages?
Philip Taylor said,
April 9, 2020 @ 9:04 am
Very perceptive, MPS — I heard what you heard, but you noticed it and I did not.