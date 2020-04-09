« previous post |

Scene at a Taichung night market:

In a recent Mín Shì Xīnwén 民視新聞 (Formosa TV News network) report (dated March 28) about a French girl selling crepes (kělì bǐng 可麗餅) in a Taichung night market, two words pop up that we have touched on here at Language Log: sūcuì 酥脆 ("crunchy; crispy") and Qtán Q彈 ("chewy; springy; elastic"), the latter being biscriptal. The way she says "QQde QQ的" is really cute.

[Thanks to Chau Wu]

