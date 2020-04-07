« previous post |

A rare find of linguistic news in a blog concerning the Supreme Court:

"Relist Watch: Kalsarikännit edition", John Elwood, SCOTUSblog

SCOTUSblog is about the work of the Supreme Court of the United States. The author must have a streak of the linguist in him, for he chose to begin today's post with three paragraphs about language usage related to the coronavirus crisis. Here they are:

As America begins its fourth week under quarantine with widespread working from home, we've begun noticing shifts in grooming, attire and behavior as many of us remain cooped up for weeks on end.

Because it's often said that the Germans have a word for everything, it's worth checking in with the people who gave us schadenfreude and weltschmerz to see what they have to describe the current crisis. Both hamsterkauf ("hamster buying" = panic shopping) and kummerspeck ("grief bacon" = excess weight from emotional overeating) are perfect words for the moment, even if the German word for "lockdown" (ausgangsbeschränkung) doesn't exactly roll off the tongue.

But judging from the news of the week, it's the Finns who have contributed the word of the moment: Kalsarikännit. If you're wondering what it means, I can either refer to you a long essay about how "kalsari- … is the unconjugated root of the word kalsarit (underwear …)," combined with "the plural form kännit of the word känni (drunkenness …)," or I can show you this picture of Homer Simpson. When you're making your post-apocalypse travel choices, just remember that the Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs wants the world to know that this is a thing there.

Ah, there's bitter humor even in the woes brought upon us by the dreaded coronavirus, and it is through language that we bring such feelings to the surface.

Selected readings

[h.t. Don Keyser]

Permalink