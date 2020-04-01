« previous post | next post »

[This is a guest post by Pamela Crossley]

I was recently doing something with my old undergraduate major, Old English, and was reminded of the word Salmonath (Solmonath), which put me in mind of this old conversation on your blog:

"Mud season in Russia: Putin, Rasputin" (3/31/18)

So you'll like this one. Like the others we were discussing before, the Anglo-Saxons referred to a mud season, specifically the "muddy month" of February — Salmonath or Solmonath. There has been a lot of confusion about exactly what Salmonath means. A passage in Bede has been interpreted as saying that he translated "Salmonath" as "cake month," but I think the passage only means that people also called Salmonath "cake month." Somebody else said it was "Sol" as in the sun, obviously silly. Virtually everybody eventually agrees it means "muddy month" but they don't go any further with what this "Sal" or "Sol" is supposed to be. The most illuminating discussion I have now read is in Wedgwood, A Dictionary of English Etymology (1865), Vol III, pp. 25-256, which you can now read online. Turns out, this word is very well attested in other Germanic languages. It is only very distantly related, if at all, to "soil," which comes to English from French; "soil"'s original meaning was place, spot, ground, that kind of thing. Solid.

Sol as in Solmonath is more closely related to our words "sully" (as in dirty up somebody's reputation) or "sodden." Not "sod" as a reference to a man, that has a distinct origin. But the words in German, Scandinavian and Dutch related to this have mostly been produced by elision of an orignal "d," as in German sudeln/suddeln/söddeln, to daub, stain, spatter, muddy up. So "sodden" comes by one path, as something soaked, wetted, and "sully" as something stained by another, from these same roots. But Wedgwood suggests that Dutch dialects produced "smuddeln, smullen," which had the same meaning, but which, having lost their "s," as often happens, produced "mud, muddy, muddle" as well as French moiller, moil, maul.

So more linguistic wonders prompted by the universal human impulse to give a special name to this depressing and frustrating season of mud! It's curious that for the Anglo-Saxons it came in February —I presume that was after they went to England, and is also possibly a reflection of a slightly different climate in the 10th century. As you know, when we speak of "The Mud" here it doesn't mean February, but something starting somewhere in March and extending to early May.

