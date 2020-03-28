"The information we're getting is that … Yeah. No."
« previous post |
It's not just California English:
Q: Governor quickly President Trump is very focused
on getting America back to work by Easter,
call it an Easter resurrection of business and the economy, if you will.
Do you see any hope of that here in Massachusetts?
A: uh I think the- um the guidance we're getting from
the advisory committee that was set up by
the command center and by Secretary Sutters and
the advisory- uh the information we're getting
from public health experts and from health care providers here in Massachusetts
um
is that uh
Yeah. No.
That we're not gonna be-
we're not gonna be up and running by-
by Easter.
No.