It's not just California English:





Q: Governor quickly President Trump is very focused

on getting America back to work by Easter,

call it an Easter resurrection of business and the economy, if you will.

Do you see any hope of that here in Massachusetts?

A: uh I think the- um the guidance we're getting from

the advisory committee that was set up by

the command center and by Secretary Sutters and

the advisory- uh the information we're getting

from public health experts and from health care providers here in Massachusetts

um

is that uh

Yeah. No.

That we're not gonna be-

we're not gonna be up and running by-

by Easter.

No.

