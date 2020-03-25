« previous post |

With approximately six million native speakers centered on the capital of Hunan, the province just to the south of Hubei, where the novel coronavirus has been raging for the past three months and more, Changsha topolect (Chángshā huà 長沙話) is a significant form of Sinitic:

Changsha dialect (simplified Chinese: 长沙话; traditional Chinese: 長沙話; pinyin: Chángshā-huà; Xiang: tsã˩˧ sɔ˧ ɣo˨˩) is a dialect of New Xiang Chinese. It is spoken predominantly in Changsha, the capital of Hunan province. It is not mutually intelligible* with Standard Mandarin, the official language of China.

(source)

[*VHM: I like the way they put that — "not mutually intelligible".]

I don't know if the tones of Changsha topolect are innately more musical than those of other Sinitic topolects, or indeed of varieties of speech in non-Sinitic language groups, but it seems to be a thing to represent them musically.

Here are two videos showing people having fun teaching Changsha tones with notes on the piano keyboard. Sorry, no transcriptions and no translations — they're just talking about mundane terms such as "louse", "blindman", " con-man", "socks", "hot pepper" (very suitable for Hunan!), etc. Just focus on the music and the tones.

Weibo

bilibili

For the second one, if you wait for a few seconds after one lesson concludes, it will automatically go on to the next lesson.

[h.t. Diana Shuheng Zhang and Fangyi Cheng]

