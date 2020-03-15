« previous post |

Everybody is talking about the latest pandemic. How do you say it in Japanese?

"'Koronavairusu' or 'Koronauirusu?' Japan Learns English: Excessive focus on 'proper' pronunciation skews English learning", Asia Sentinel, by Xiaochen Su (March 15, 2020)

With much of Japan gripped with the fear of contracting the Covid-19 virus, which has stricken at least 639 and killed 16, the crisis has triggered an odd only-in-Japan controversy, pertaining to the word "virus."

To a non-Japanese unfamiliar with the language, the difference between two transliterations of a foreign loanword may seem trivial. But the concern for how "virus" is pronounced is the latest example in a long list of foreign loan-words that are being deliberately Anglicized. Beer has gone from biru to bia, pizza from piza to pittsa, violin from baiorin to vaiorin…within the limits of Japanese syllabary, foreign words have become ever closer to the original English pronunciation.

While for decades the standard pronunciation of the term virus has been uirusu, owing to the loan-word originally coming from German, those in the Englishteachingcommunity have seized upon the chance to remind people that it ought to be pronounced vairusu instead.

Let's see how this works with the Japanese transliteration of "violin":

baiorin バイオリン vs. vuaiorin ヴァイオリン

June Teufel Dreyer comments:

Apart from fear of embarrassment, I think another factor is fear of being regarded as not-quite-Japanese after they return from studies abroad. The returnees have picked up various reprehensible habits like speaking forthrightly, eating while walking along a street, and Amaterasu only knows what else.

Don Keyser remarks:

I tend to agree. As we all *know* the Japanese brain is different, and comes equipped with a valve that turns on and off when in proximity to foreigners — with a foreigner present, the valve comes on permitting a steady flow of Japlish rich in katakana words taken (loosely) from English.

It gets to that famous monograph perhaps fifty years ago now. I encountered it when studying Japanese (gasp) 42 years ago.

A Japanese dentist — yes, dentist, not a qualified professional — was consumed with the question of why "no foreigner can speak Japanese and no Japanese can speak a foreign language." So he wired himself up with makeshift electrodes — yes!! — and administered various self-designed language tests to himself.

He concluded, based on such research, that … Japanese is "uniquely" a vowel-rich language, and since vowels are processed in the opposite cerebral hemisphere from consonants, it follows that the "Japanese brain" is configured differently than any foreign brain. Hence the inability for Japanese to speak foreign languages and foreigners to speak Japanese. (The dentist conceded that some Polynesian languages are also "vowel-rich," but he brushed those languages and peoples aside as primitive and uncivilized, unworthy of his research.)

It gets worse. Vowels, the dentist noted, are processed in the same part of the cerebrum that handles certain voluntary acts such as … smoking. Since Japanese all smoke a great deal, he said, it stood to reason that the Japanese brain was further impaired in its ability to process foreign (consonant-rich) languages.

And so, inevitably, amidst the general bemusement and mirth, a Japanese put to the dentist: "But, you know, many Gaimusho [Ministry of Foreign Affairs] diplomats are quite fluent, indeed native, in English, French, German, Russian and other foreign languages." The dentist pondered this a few seconds and retorted "Yes, just so. Their brains have altered, and they are no longer recognizably Japanese."

We students thought all this was great good fun and thought well of our Japanese instructors for sharing such a diversion with us. Then we discovered that … they all seemed to believe the dentist was onto something. After all, THEY were less than proficient in English, and their students (after 3-4 months) were plainly NEVER going to become fluent in Japanese.

My personal impression is that one of the reasons for this sort of thing happening in Japan is the pervasive drive for perfectionism. If possible, the Japanese strive to master skills, arts, and everything else pertaining to culture completely, including as well as or even better than in the societies where such things originated, e.g., cooking, sports, bookbinding, music, film, tea drinking, crafts, and, yes, language. Listen to the Russian of this Japanese journalist:

