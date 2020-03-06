« previous post |

Cartoon by K. L. Ricks:

From Lou Stoppard, "Everyone's a Curator Now: When everything is 'curated,' what does the word even mean?", NYT (March 3, 2020).

Stoppard writes:

Recently Maryellen Stewart, a freelance copywriter for luxury brands, was window-shopping in SoHo when she noticed a large sign in a restaurant window advertising a "curated" menu.

"I hate the word," she said. "It's everywhere."

…"It's mainstream jargon now," Ms. Stewart said. "It's used because it sounds fashionable. It sounds like it's for … the aesthetically conscious." As zeitgeisty as other oddly specific and much hashtagged words like "wanderlust" or "journey" or "empower," "curate" is spreading. The word's overuse has left it almost devoid of meaning, and curators themselves — the traditional, museum-dwelling kind — are up in arms.

What's the derivation of "curate"? According to Stoppard,

The word "curate" comes from the Latin "curatus," the past participle of "curare," which means "to take care of." For years, in museums and archives, curators did just that: polishing finishes, inspecting canvases, layering archival tissue. The idea of curators as creative agents in their own right, and master of the kind of the sociopolitical commentary that underpins many of today's exhibitions, is relatively new.

…

Its sister word is "content." The spread of both is, in part, an issue of linguistics. How does one summarize the relatively new act of creating, collecting and displaying a bunch of digital "stuff," whether e-commerce pictures or Tumblr posts? One doesn't pour olive oil on a salad; one drizzles it. One doesn't arrange an Instagram feed; one curates it.

"Curating" whatever would seem to have precious little to do with "curing" (C14: from Old French curer, from Latin cūrāre to attend to, heal, from cūra care) bacon, to which I playfully alluded in the previous post on this subject. Yet it's possible that somebody out there is actually claiming to "curate" the very best, most exotic varieties of bacon. Anyway, "curate (n.)" and "curate (v.)" are related:

curate (n.)

late 14c., "spiritual guide, ecclesiastic responsible for the spiritual welfare of those in his charge; parish priest," from Medieval Latin curatus "one responsible for the care (of souls)," from Latin curatus, past participle of curare "to take care of" (see cure (v.)). Church of England sense of "paid deputy priest of a parish" first recorded 1550s.

(source)

cure (v.)

late 14c., "to restore to health or a sound state," from Old French curer and directly from Latin curare "take care of," hence, in medical language, "treat medically, cure" (see cure (n.1)). In reference to fish, pork, etc., "prepare for preservation by drying, salting, etc.," attested by 1743.

(source)

So long as the curate and the curator care well for the individuals and objects that have been entrusted to them, they are worthy practitioners of their respective callings.

[Thanks to June Teufel Dreyer]

Permalink