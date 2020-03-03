« previous post |

Fraser Howie called my attention to these two articles that look at language usage in Singapore from quite different angles:

"Revealed: The World's Best Non-Native English Speaking Countries, 2019", by Anna Papadopoulos, Ceoworld (November 5, 2019)

"Singapore has almost wiped out its mother tongues: Elderly speakers of Cantonese, Hakka and Hokkien sometimes cannot talk to their own grandchildren", Asia (Feb 22nd 2020)

From the first article:

The Netherlands has been ranked the world's best non-native speakers of English in a yearly international ranking. The country overtook last year's winner, Sweden, which was relegated to second place. Norway completed the top three, followed by Denmark and Singapore.

The report is based on a comparison of English skills measured by testing 2.3 million people, who voluntarily applied to take the test, in 100 countries and over 400 cities and regions.

English is the most widely spoken language in the world, but it is worth knowing that the vast majority of speakers are not "native." Of the roughly 1.5 billion people in the world who speak English, over 1.1 billion speak it as a second language.

Fourteen countries were placed in the "very high" category: The Netherlands (No. 1), Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Singapore, South Africa, Finland, Austria, Luxembourg, Germany, Poland, Portugal, Belgium and Croatia (No. 14).

Here I would add that countries in the "high" category include Hungary (No. 15), Romania, Serbia, Kenya, Switzerland, and Philippines (No. 20).

Papadopoulos continues:

The country with the lowest English proficiency is Libya, followed by Kyrgyzstan, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Ivory Coast, and Uzbekistan.

Which EU countries are the worst at speaking English?

Italy has the lowest level of English proficiency of any country in the European Union. The country was given 36th place overall and placed in the "moderate proficiency" group.

Joining Italy in the "moderate proficiency" band, and at the bottom of all EU countries, were Spain (35th), Latvia (32nd), France (31st).

The second article focuses on the inability of young speakers of Sinitic topolects in Singapore to communicate with older persons who are still fluent in these languages:

Their language barrier was the product of decades of linguistic engineering. English has been the language of instruction in nearly all schools since 1987, to reinforce Singapore's global competitive edge. But, depending on ethnicity, pupils study a second language—typically Mandarin, Malay or Tamil. These are intended, as Lisa Lim of the University of Sydney puts it, to add "cultural ballast" vis-a-vis English. In the case of Mandarin, its acquisition has been reinforced by the government's annual "Speak Mandarin Campaign", started in 1979.

Mandarin is a standardised version of the language spoken by the people of the vast plains of northern China. Yet hardly any of the Chinese from whom Singaporeans are descended hailed from there. They came instead from the southern provinces of Fujian, Guangdong and Hainan, and so spoke different languages: Hokkien, Cantonese and Hakka, along with two Hokkien-related tongues, Teochew and Hainanese.

The Speak Mandarin Campaign sought to destroy Chinese Singaporeans' real mother tongues, first by demeaning them as provincial "dialects" of Mandarin when they are in fact mutually unintelligible languages as different as English, German and Danish. Lee Kuan Yew, Singapore's founding father, who started learning Chinese in his 30s, promoted the now discredited notion that humans have a tightly limited capacity for language: Hokkien and all the rest undermined the official bilingualism by hogging chunks of children's memories. Further, the great tidier disliked the diversity embodied in these languages and wanted to forge a single Chinese identity—reason enough to foist on Chinese Singaporeans an alien language. Lee also thought that China's opening promised riches to those who could speak its official language.

On the juxtaposition of these two articles, Fraser remarks:

The English Skills one baffled me. If English isn't the native language of Singapore then it doesn't have one in my experience, which in itself is interesting. In the list of 20 countries it is clear what the native language of all the countries are, Dutch, Croatian, Portuguese etc. but it would be wrong to say Singlish is the native language and wrong but for different reasons to state Malay* as the native language.

[*VHM: According to the Constitution of Singapore, the national language of Singapore is Malay.

The other piece reflects a common problem here, loss of topolects but also the poor standard of Mandarin. I was pleased to learn about learndialect.sg classes in Canto, Teochew and Hokkien. I am planning to go to all!

How do you like that? A country without a functioning national language — though English is the de facto national language of Singapore.

