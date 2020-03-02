« previous post |

Joe Farrell wrote in to ask:

Do you know whether the word "handbook" (Gk encheiridion, Lat (liber) manualis) can be found in any other ancient or medieval languages? And, if so, whether it is clearly a loan word or it simply arises spontaneously in different languages from a similar conceptual and material relationship between books and hands.

Enchiridion is a Late Latin term (derived from the Greek word ἐγχειρίδιον (enkheiridion)) referring to a small manual or handbook. (Source)

From Ancient Greek ἐγχειρίδιον (enkheirídion), from ἐν (en, "in") + χείρ (kheír, "hand") + a neuter suffix. (Source)

For Sanskrit, Diana Shuheng Zhang knows the following analogous terms:

The easiest form, which is used in spoken Sanskrit even nowadays: hastapustikā ("hand-book", really literal "shǒucè 手冊" ["handbook"], as in Chinese). One can also say hastaneyaṃ pustakam.

There's another expression: laghugrantha (lit., "easy-knot").

These are what I think of in Sanskrit according to how people name their little primer brochures or how people speak. However, I don't know whether there has been Sanskrit-Chinese or Graeco-Latin connections; the "hand-book" one seems cute and somewhat likely, but I wonder to what extent it is related to the Greek or Latin terms.

I know of no conclusive evidence for direct or even indirect connections between the Greek and Latin terms and Sanskrit, Chinese, or any other languages. Perhaps Language Log readers may know of analogous expressions in other relevant languages such as Persian, Hebrew, Arabic, and so forth.

