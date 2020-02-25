« previous post |

Notice the button on Andy Warhol's jacket:

Source: The Andy Warhol Catalogue Raisonné, vol. 4 (Paintings and Sculptures Late 1974-1976).



Enlarged and rotated detail of just the button:

It says:

Jímī Kǎtè

吉咪卡特

("Jimmy Carter")

Warhol did make a brief trip to China in 1982 (see here and here), and he did produce some art related to Jimmy Carter in the 70s (see here).

Incidentally, Jimmy Carter's daughter, Amy, had a Siamese cat with a partially Chinese-sounding name, Misty Malarky Ying Yang.

Other than that, I don't have any clues about why Andy Warhol was wearing that Jimmy Carter button in Chinese.

[Thanks to Mark Swofford, Qing Liao, Lin Zhang, Leqi Yu, and Aona Zhou]

