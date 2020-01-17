Further v. Farther
Apparently, further and farther come from the same source, namely the verb that we retain as further meaning "to promote". The different spellings were originally due to the general diversity of English orthography in earlier times. And the spelling was apparently not regularized because the word(s) took over as the comparative form of far, which used to be farrer. But because of the similarity of meanings, both forms seem always to have been used in the full range of adjectival and adverbial meanings, though with some probabilistic influence of far's spatial sense on the vowel.
From the 1895 OED entry for farther (not revised since then):
Middle English ferþer (whence by normal phonetic development farther ) is in origin a mere variant of further n., due probably to the analogy of the verb ferþren < Old English fyrðrian to further v. The primary sense of further, farther is 'more forward, more onward'; but this sense is practically coincident with that of the comparative of far, where the latter word refers to real or attributed motion in some particular direction. Hence further, farther came to be used as the comparative of far; first in the special application just mentioned, and ultimately in all senses, displacing the regular comparative farrer. In standard English the form farther is usually preferred where the word is intended to be the comparative of far, while further is used where the notion of far is altogether absent; there is a large intermediate class of instances in which the choice between the two forms is arbitrary.
Ben Yagoda considered the issues in "A Further Piece", Lingua Franca 2/18/2015, artfully bringing in basketball, LSD, and blues lyrics. He points out that further has been gradually winning in all uses, showing the Google Ngrams plot for go further vs. go farther:
The plot for simple further v. farther makes the same point even more strongly. (I've multiplied the percentages by 10000 so that the y-axis reads in counts per million.)
We can see the same point in the ratio "further/farther":
But not all f_rther expressions have followed the same path. Thus "f_rther from the truth" begins to diverge sharply around 1940:
But "f_rther down the road" doesn't furtherize until 1970:
And "f_rther apart" shows a burst of farther enthusiasm around 1880, which didn't entirely go away until 1970 or so, with "farther apart" still maintaining a narrow lead:
And "f_rther away" shows a similar pattern:
Though erratically, farther likewise makes a push at the end of the 19th century in "f_rther from home", and has remained in the lead to the present day:
This is all more or less consistent with idea that farther is somewhat preferred for more spatial uses. But overall, it supports the view that every expression has its own history, at least to some extent, as if (a form of) construction grammar were in tension with a recursively compositional system.
Benjamin E Orsatti said,
January 17, 2020 @ 8:03 am
This is why I love this site: Things that you've always wondered about are put under methodological scrutiny and examined.
So, Mark, now that you've given us the "what", what about the "why"? Is it one or more of the following?:
(1) As society becomes more industrialized and technological, people think less and less "spatially", that is, in terms of "distance";
(2) "Farther" takes slightly longer to say than "further" because you have to prolong the "a" to distinguish it from "further", where the "u" is really either a schwa or a syllabic "r", and you have to open your mouth slightly wider as well;
(3) The rule of three compels a third option, but I got nothing. How about: "Isaac Newton dealt a mortal blow to "farther" with his comment about treading upon large people"?
mistah charley, sb, ma, phd, jsps said,
January 17, 2020 @ 8:26 am
Speaking of vowels, yesterday I read something written by an Englishperson using "rise" as a noun – the context made it clear that they meant what I would call a "raise" – I wondered if this was merely a typographical error or an actual variant use.
Dick Margulis said,
January 17, 2020 @ 8:32 am
In a recent discussion in a large group of editors (more than 8,000 group members), it was noted that the editorial distinction between farther (spatial) and further (all other) is observed almost exclusively in AmE, with various style guides* promoting that practice; and that in BrE, farther has almost entirely disappeared in edited text. Indeed, if you run the above comparisons separately for British English and American English, you'll see the difference.
* Most editors understand that style guides consist of arbitrary choices among acceptable alternatives; they are not arbiters of correctness. However, they do affect the corpus and thus influence usage (in print) over time.
Gali said,
January 17, 2020 @ 8:44 am
Indeed, I more or less consider farther to be marked AmE. There's no usage for farther which I would regard as idiomatic in my idiolect, and my general perception is that I have encountered the word almost exclusively in AmE contexts.
yoandri said,
January 17, 2020 @ 8:49 am
farther seem like overall dissimilation since earlier it could be iguess "ferrer" (most are ars come from ers). but in scots further is dissimilation too or could be.
Timothy Rowe said,
January 17, 2020 @ 9:25 am
The difference is considerably more marked in British English than in US English: https://books.google.com/ngrams/graph?content=further%3Aeng_gb_2012%2Cfarther%3Aeng_gb_2012%2Cfurther%3Aeng_us_2012%2Cfarther%3Aeng_us_2012&year_start=1800&year_end=2008&corpus=15&smoothing=3&share=&direct_url=t1%3B%2Cfurther%3Aeng_gb_2012%3B%2Cc0%3B.t1%3B%2Cfarther%3Aeng_gb_2012%3B%2Cc0%3B.t1%3B%2Cfurther%3Aeng_us_2012%3B%2Cc0%3B.t1%3B%2Cfarther%3Aeng_us_2012%3B%2Cc0#t1%3B%2Cfurther%3Aeng_gb_2012%3B%2Cc0%3B.t1%3B%2Cfarther%3Aeng_gb_2012%3B%2Cc0%3B.t1%3B%2Cfurther%3Aeng_us_2012%3B%2Cc0%3B.t1%3B%2Cfarther%3Aeng_us_2012%3B%2Cc0
Philip Taylor said,
January 17, 2020 @ 9:30 am
It would seem that I (an L1 <Br.E> speaker) do use "farther", at least in the spatial sense :
Ursa Major said,
January 17, 2020 @ 9:59 am
'Farther' has always seemed to me to be old-fashioned British English, and when I hear/read it I always think the person using it is putting on an affectation. But maybe they are just Americans using it naturally…
The reason is because it has a strong association for me with Winnie the Pooh accompanied by a concept of 'somewhere down the road'. I have a recollection from when I was very young of asking my mother (whose native BrE was probably still the major influence on my forming NZE) about the strange spelling. So I think my first exposure to the word must be this sentence from "Winnie-The-Pooh":
"Piglet said that the best place would be somewhere where a Heffalump was, just before he fell into it, only about a foot farther on."
Btw the online texts of "Winnie-The-Pooh and "The House at Pooh Corner" that I found both contain both 'farther/est' and 'further/est', although I don't know if that was Milne's usage, his original editors, or an artifact of the editorial history of the texts I looked at.