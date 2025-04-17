« previous post |

Some folks seem to think so, but not Benjamin James who wrote this letter to the London Review of Books, 47.6 (April 3, 2025), p. 4:

Simple Script



In his fascinating article on the recent decipherment of Linear Elamite, Tom Stevenson finds it difficult to accept that 'the Latin or Greek writing systems are simpler or "more precise" than mostly logographic writing systems like written Chinese' (LRB, 6 March). Does he really believe Chinese script is just as suited as Latin to the rendering of foreign words? 'Tom Stevenson' is far simpler and more phonetically precise than 汤姆•史帝⽂森，'Tangmu Shidiwénsen', which adds two syllables, six tones and six individual character meanings. The Committee for Language Reform in China acknowledged the relative simplicity of the Latin script as one of the factors behind its abandonment in 1956 of the attempt to develop a phonetic script based on Chinese characters.

If Stevenson says this because he thinks the idea of one script being simpler than another is somehow discriminatory (as well as untrue), then he might prefer to consider the example of the long-vanished Tangut people, who possessed, according to the Tangutologist Gerard Clauson,

one of the most inconvenient of all scripts, a collection of nearly 5800 characters of the

same kind as Chinese characters but rather more complicated . . . It is extremely difficult to remember them, since there are few recognisable indications of sound and meaning in the constituent parts of a character, and in some cases characters which differ from one another only in minor details of shape or by one or two strokes have completely different sounds and meanings, Imagination boggles at the thought of teaching typesetters to set it up.

The Tangut script, supposedly created by a single Chinese bureaucrat in 1038, died out at the start of the 16th century – to the probable relief of future generations, who were free to write in Chinese, Tibetan, Mongolian or some other comparatively simple script.

Here I would like to pay tribute to two Tangutologists:

Sir Gerard Leslie Makins Clauson (1894-1974) — larger than life, he was "an English civil servant, businessman, and Orientalist best known for his studies of the Turkic languages. He was born in Malta." Here I am celebrating his achievements in Tangut studies, but his accomplishments in Turkology were. to me, supernatural. When I behold his An Etymological Dictionary of Pre-Thirteenth-Century Turkish (Oxford: Clarendon Press [1972]), which was almost like a bible for me when I was studying Old Turkish and Tocharian (!!), I think that alone would be enough for any scholar to produce in one lifetime, but there is much more:

…

Clauson attended Eton College, where he was Captain of School, and where, at age 15 or 16, he published a critical edition of a short Pali text, "A New Kammavācā" in the Journal of the Pali Text Society. In 1906, when his father was named Chief Secretary for Cyprus, he taught himself Turkish to complement his school Greek. He studied at Corpus Christi College, Oxford, in classics, receiving his degree in Greats, then became Boden Scholar in Sanskrit, 1911; Hall-Houghtman Syriac Prizeman, 1913; and James Mew Arabic Scholar, 1920. During World War I, he fought in the battle of Gallipoli but spent the majority of his effort in signals intelligence, concerned with German and Ottoman army codes.

These were the years in which the great Central Asian expeditions of Sven Hedin, Sir Aurel Stein and others were unearthing new texts in a variety of languages including Tocharian and Saka (both Khotanese, and Tumshuqese). Clauson actively engaged in unraveling their philologies, as well as Chinese Buddhist texts in the Tibetan script.

Clauson also worked on the Tangut language, and in 1938–1939 wrote a Skeleton dictionary of the Hsi-hsia language. The manuscript copy is held at the School of Oriental and African Studies in London, and was published as a facsimile edition in 2016.

In 1919 he began work in the British Civil Service, which was to culminate in serving as the Assistant Under-Secretary of State in the Colonial Office, 1940–1951, in which capacity he chaired the International Wheat Conference, 1947, and International Rubber Conference, 1951. After his mandatory retirement at age 60, he switched to a business career and in time served as chairman of Pirelli, 1960–1969.

A partially filled notebook containing Sir Gerard Clauson's Notes on Kashgari's Divan lugat at-Turk [VHM: the first comprehensive dictionary of Turkic languages] and other cognate subjects (1072-74) is held at the Cadbury Research Library, University of Birmingham.

(Wikipedia)

If we're talking about someone who knew difficult languages and mind-numbing scripts, it was Clauson. He authoritatively knew whereof he spoke.

Nikita Kuzmin

He completed his PhD at the University of Pennsylvania in 2023 on the following subject:

"Pilgrimage in Tangut Xia: Study of Tangut Epigraphy from Dunhuang and Tangut Woodblock Prints from Bezeklik". (free PDF)

Abstract

This dissertation aims to examine the pilgrimage activities of the Tanguts in the 11th–13th centuries in the Hexi Corridor, based on the research of the two corpora of Tangut received textual materials – Buddhist inscriptions that pilgrims left on the walls of the Buddhist cave complexes of Mogao and Yulin and the fragments of Tangut Buddhist texts excavated from Bezeklik. Chapter 1 introduces various manifestations of pilgrimage and articulates features of Buddhist pilgrimage in multiple regions in Asia. Chapter 2 displays the historical and religious characteristics of Mount Wutai and the greater Dunhuang area, which played a crucial role in the establishment and development of Tangut Buddhism. It also discusses various external factors (Uyghur monks) that influenced the propagation of Buddhism among the Tanguts. In Chapter 3, I analyze the remained Tangut inscriptions from Mogao and Yulin caves and interpret them within corresponding historical and religious contexts. Based on the comparative research of the inscriptions, I argue the existence of a unified “inscriptional discourse” in the greater Dunhuang area in the 10th to 13th centuries. Chapter 4 discusses codicological and contextual features of a corpus of Tangut Buddhist woodblock prints from Bezeklik caves. In the end, the dissertation provides an English translation of 22 inscriptions and 12 pieces of Tangut woodblock prints.

To accomplish this arduous task, one of the first things I had Nikita do was go off to Kathmandu to study Classical Tibetan for a summer. He already knew Mandarin (virtually native fluency) and Classical Chinese, Japanese, German, and his native Russian. Oh, yes, and was fluent in English.

No, to all those doubting Thomases out there who think that mostly logographic scripts like Tangut and Chinese are as simple and precise as the Latin or Greek alphabet, they are not.

If you only have one year to learn a new script, don't try Tangut or Chinese.

Selected readings

[Thanks to Leslie Katz]





Permalink