Nihon de saiko' no “bunshō” ka… Kōchi nankokushi no iseki kara hakkutsu no Yayoi doki ni moji… 2 seiki kōhan 〜 3 seiki nakagoro ni tsukura reta `kokushodoki' bunshō to shite wa saiko no rekishi o nurikaeru kanōsei mo

「日本で最古」の“文章”か…高知・南国市の遺跡から発掘の弥生土器に文字…2世紀後半〜3世紀中ごろに作られた「刻書土器」文章としては最古の歴史を塗り替える可能性も

The "oldest writing" in Japan? Writing found on Yayoi pottery excavated from a site in Nankoku City, Kochi Prefecture. It may be the oldest known inscription on pottery made between the late 2nd century and the mid-3rd century.

There are several things about this two-kanji inscription that I find truly amazing:

1. they are so early, which means there was cultural / intellectual / language contact between continental East Asia and insular Japan already in the first few centuries of our era

2. the script is essentially the same as it is today

3. the expression and the grammar on which it is based are also the same as contemporary usage: 何不 interrogative + negative = rhetorical question

nani fu / MSM hé bù 何不 ("why not?")

This expression in Mandarin still has a modern ring to it and occurs frequently in daily speech and writing (15,400,000 ghits).

Nanzo zaru: Dōshite… shinai no ka

なんぞ・ざる：どうして…しないのか

"Why don't you do it?

4. It has an ironical tone

5. Perhaps we may say, on the basis of this evidence, that the Japanese were already employing a sort of kanbun (漢文 "Han writing") in the 2nd-3rd c. AD. Since it is already mature, this has important implications for the dating of Sino-Japanese interactions, n'est-ce pas? Of course, the object may have been inscribed in China and brought to Japan. Nonetheless, Japanese who saw this object would have been aware of the written marks on it. And then there was the famous gold seal of the King of Na, which had more kanji on it and was approximately a century earlier than the inscribed ostracon described in this post. (see "Selected readings" below)

In any event, this is an important discovery, the full implications of which still need to be worked out.

