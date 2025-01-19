« previous post |

From Mark Sundaram and Aven McMaster at The Endless Knot, 50 minutes on "The Scandalous History of the Manhattan Cocktail":





Mark Sudaram describes himself as

…an interdisciplinarian, medievalist, philologist, linguist, academic, musician, and philosophical layabout. He is the co-host of the Endless Knot Podcast and is the main force behind the Alliterative YouTube channel and this website; he writes the scripts and creates the videos, including writing and recording the music. He is @Alliterative on Twitter. Mark has a PhD in Medieval Studies from the University of Toronto and teaches at Laurentian University.

Consistent with that perspective, the first few minutes of the video are mostly etymology, and additional word-origin digressions occur throughout, for example a history of the word "scandal" starting with the Proto-Indo-European origins of its stem, and a similar history of "tabloid".

The cocktail's history is indeed full of scandalous associations. And you may perceive some resonances with current events, though apparently without any new mixed drinks.

