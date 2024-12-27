« previous post |

The winning submission to a high school essay contest, written by Mallory Valis, described as "a 16-year-old from Toronto", starts this way:

Bro, this intro is high-key gonna slap. Just let me cook.

Oh wait, I should be more formal.

Uhh. . . . Henceforth I commence my righteous thesis. Yeah.

In the eyes of older generations, Gen-Z slang besmirches the Sacred English Language™ with its base, loose, and astonishingly convoluted wordplay. By now, you’ve heard it before. Words sprouting like weeds in conversations with friends or wriggling through Instagram comment sections: rizz, fit check, girlboss, slay, simp. . . the list spirals downwards into a pit of sacrilege.

And for a (more explicitly) old-person-oriented article on the same topic, see "Quiz: Do You Speak 2024?", NYT 12/24/2024.

You should read Mallory Valis' whole essay, but its opening reminded me of this PhD Comics strip:

And with a similar style shift, Samantha Hancox-Li promoted her Foreign Policy article "Get Ready for Trump’s TV Government (The incoming administration will be chaotic and personalist, not organized autocracy)" with a skeet reading

oh hey it ya girl explaining why the recent government shutdown extravaganza is just a preview of the next four years of GORILLA CHANNEL GOVERNANCE

