"This intro is high-key gonna slap"
« previous post |
The winning submission to a high school essay contest, written by Mallory Valis, described as "a 16-year-old from Toronto", starts this way:
Bro, this intro is high-key gonna slap. Just let me cook.
Oh wait, I should be more formal.
Uhh. . . . Henceforth I commence my righteous thesis. Yeah.
In the eyes of older generations, Gen-Z slang besmirches the Sacred English Language™ with its base, loose, and astonishingly convoluted wordplay. By now, you’ve heard it before. Words sprouting like weeds in conversations with friends or wriggling through Instagram comment sections: rizz, fit check, girlboss, slay, simp. . . the list spirals downwards into a pit of sacrilege.
And for a (more explicitly) old-person-oriented article on the same topic, see "Quiz: Do You Speak 2024?", NYT 12/24/2024.
You should read Mallory Valis' whole essay, but its opening reminded me of this PhD Comics strip:
And with a similar style shift, Samantha Hancox-Li promoted her Foreign Policy article "Get Ready for Trump’s TV Government (The incoming administration will be chaotic and personalist, not organized autocracy)" with a skeet reading
oh hey it ya girl explaining why the recent government shutdown extravaganza is just a preview of the next four years of GORILLA CHANNEL GOVERNANCE
Philip Taylor said,
December 27, 2024 @ 3:01 pm
I thought that the hyperlink from "skeet" in "with a skeet reading" would take me to somewhere explaining what a "skeet reading" (or even what "skeet") was — sadly I was disappointed. It took me instead to a page hosted by "bsky" which appeared to contain exactly the same content as appeared in the original post following the words "a skeet reading". And asking Google what a "skeet reading" was also failed to shed any light on the matter, so I am no wiser than I was at the outset.
altissima said,
December 27, 2024 @ 3:19 pm
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Skeet (disambiguation page):
first item under "other uses":
"Skeet, slang name for a post and verb for making a post on Bluesky"
I suppose it's related to "tweet" for a post on Twitter.
Philip Taylor said,
December 27, 2024 @ 5:08 pm
Fair enough, so a "skeet" is a tweet posted on Bluesky. But what is a "skeet reading" ?