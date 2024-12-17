« previous post |

From jeremy_jeyy:



The audio is heavily weighted towards high frequencies, which emphasizes the many /s/ sounds and (along with the rapid unmodulated performance) makes the actual textual content hard to hear:

Si ces six saucissons ci sont six sous, ces six saucissons ci sont sans souci.

Your browser does not support the audio element.

A link to (the Instagram version of) this clip was sent to me under the heading "French tongue-twister" (in French, vire-langue = "turn-tongue"), but my non-native-speaker impression is that the sentence "Si ces six saucissons ci sont six sous, ces six saucissons ci sont sans souci" is not especially hard to say correctly.

Compare English "She sells seashells by the sea shore", which mixes /s/ and /ʃ/ in a way that tends to confuse our brain's execution of the utterance plan. Or the French analogue, "Un chasseur sachant chasser doit savoir chasser sans son chien".

And the rest of jeremy_jeyy's YouYube collection seems also to be mostly about the celebration of (full or partial) homophones, gleefully pronounced, to the stupefaction of his other self– e.g. this example:

An adjacent oddity — Google Translate knows that French vire-langue is English "tongue twister":

But in the other direction, it gives us a definition rather than an equivalent word:

Permalink