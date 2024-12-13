« previous post |

The gap between spoken and written Sinitic is enormous. In my estimation, it is greater than for any other language I know. The following are some notes by Ľuboš Gajdoš about why this is so.

"The Discrepancy Between Spoken and Written Chinese — Methodological Notes on Linguistics", Comenius University in Bratislava, Department of East Asian Studies



The issue of choosing language data on which synchronous linguistic research is being done appears in many ways not only to be relevant to the goal of the research, but also to the validity of the research results. The problem which particularly concerns us here is the discrepancy between speech on the one hand and written language on the other. In this context, we have often encountered in the past a situation where the result of the research conducted on a variety of the Chinese language has been generalized to the entire synchronous state of the language, i.e. to all other varieties of the language, while ignoring the mentioned discrepancy between the spoken and written forms. The discrepancy between the spoken and written forms is likely to be present in any natural language with a written tradition, but the degree of difference between languages is uneven: e.g. compared to the Slovak language, it may be stated that the situation in Chinese is in this respect extraordinary. Nevertheless, it is surprising that the quantitative (qualitative) research on discrepancies between different varieties of the language has not yet aroused the attention of Chinese linguistics to such an extent as would have been adequate for the unique situation of this natural language.

Considering the above mentioned notes, modern Chinese is differentiated into spoken language, kǒuyǔ 口語, and written language, shūmiànyǔ 書面語. Both terms are defined very vaguely in Chinese linguistics, so let us use at least the definition of kouyu which is presented in a university textbook for students of Chinese language: »Kouyu is the oral language used by people having a colloquial style.« Shumianyu is then »a language recorded in Chinese characters and constituted by kouyu. It can be easily re-cultivated until it becomes very concise, rigorous, compact, and thus has a different style than kouyu.« Kouyu is usually translated into foreign languages with an equivalent — ‘spoken language’, occasionally ‘colloquial style’*. Shumianyu is generally translated as ‘written language’, less commonly as ‘literary language’. Shumianyu is, inter alia, lexically characterized by an abundance of archaisms, idioms and sayings.

*For more information, see William Hannas, Asia’s Orthographic Dilemma (Honolulu: University of Hawaii Press, 1997), p. 248

The author concludes:

If there was a corpus of spoken language with adequate parameters, we may then draw outlines of different varieties of language. But not only that: it may serve as a fixed point of reference that reflects the current state of language as well as a basis to which future states of language may be compared in terms of lexical change and syntactical patterns. All these elements could also help to study the stratification of the Chinese language, a field of linguistics that deserves more attention as until now only a fraction of stratification has been examined.



Besides linguistic research, description is not the goal in itself, but rather a means for a better picture of shumianyu (supported by statistical data) as well. It should result in a grammar (or dictionary) of shumianyu which is needed in second language acquisition nowadays. Thus, students (primarily not native speakers) of Chinese would have a better opportunity to master both the written and spoken forms.



This contribution should be seen as a stimulus for further research on the spoken language rather than as an answer to questions concerning the discrepancy between kouyu and shumianyu.

In addition to all that the author says above, I maintain that spoken and written Sinitic are bound to differ so vastly because of the nature of the non-phonetic writing system. Sinographs simply are poorly suited for recording the sounds of spoken language. Moreover, because of their semantically heavy nature, they inevitably emphasize meaning over sound.

