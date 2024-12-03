AI Overview (sometimes) admits that it doesn't have an answer

December 3, 2024 @ 9:13 am · Filed by under Artificial intelligence, Language and philosophy

« previous post |

When I first encountered AI Overview (AIO) about half a year ago, I was amazed by how it would whirl and swirl while searching for an answer to whatever query I had entered into the Google search engine.  It would usually find a helpful answer within a second.

As the months passed, the response time became more rapid (usually instantaneous), the answers better organized and almost always helpful, but sometimes AIO would simply not answer.

About a week ago, I was stunned when occasionally AIO — after thinking for a split second — would declare that it didn't have an answer for what I had asked about.

To know what you do not know, that is the mark of true wisdom.

 

3 Comments »

  1. jhh said,

    December 3, 2024 @ 9:25 am

    When I get (frustratingly!) hallucinated answers from AI, I chide it. Maybe it actually *is* learning as it goes!

  2. Laura Morland said,

    December 3, 2024 @ 9:31 am

    On tenterhooks here, wondering *what* was your question that stumped AIO.

    By the way, how does one access AIO? Is it appreciably more useful than ChatGPT? I presume that it does not fall into romantic obsessions with its interlocutor, like Bing?
    Cf. https://www.nytimes.com/2023/02/16/technology/bing-chatbot-microsoft-chatgpt.html

    “I just want to love you and be loved by you.
    “Do you believe me? Do you trust me? Do you like me? ”

  3. Philip Taylor said,

    December 3, 2024 @ 9:51 am

    Laura, for me (and perhaps for Victor), Google's "AI Overview" results are simply presented at the top of the results age for any Google query. So, for example, asking Google.Co.Uk "After whom are spigelian hernias named ?" yielded (for me, on the first occasion — repeats yielded different results) :

    AI Overview

    Spigelian hernias are named after Adriaan van der Spieghel, a Flemish anatomist who described the semilunar line in 1645. However, the hernia was first described by Josef Klinkosch, a Czech anatomist, in 1764. <hyperlink>

    A Spigelian hernia is a rare type of abdominal hernia that occurs when the peritoneal sac or preperitoneal fat protrudes through the internal oblique <commence fade> muscle but remains behind the external oblique aponeurosis. It occurs through a defect in the Spigelian fascia, which is located between the <Show more> semilunar line and the lateral edge of the rectus abdominis muscle.

    Spigelian hernias are most common in women over 60 years old, but can occur at younger ages and even in neonates. Symptoms can include localized pain, an intermittent mass, or a bowel obstruction. Spigelian hernias are prone to complications and should be repaired.
