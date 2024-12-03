AI Overview (sometimes) admits that it doesn't have an answer
When I first encountered AI Overview (AIO) about half a year ago, I was amazed by how it would whirl and swirl while searching for an answer to whatever query I had entered into the Google search engine. It would usually find a helpful answer within a second.
As the months passed, the response time became more rapid (usually instantaneous), the answers better organized and almost always helpful, but sometimes AIO would simply not answer.
About a week ago, I was stunned when occasionally AIO — after thinking for a split second — would declare that it didn't have an answer for what I had asked about.
To know what you do not know, that is the mark of true wisdom.
jhh said,
December 3, 2024 @ 9:25 am
When I get (frustratingly!) hallucinated answers from AI, I chide it. Maybe it actually *is* learning as it goes!
Laura Morland said,
December 3, 2024 @ 9:31 am
On tenterhooks here, wondering *what* was your question that stumped AIO.
By the way, how does one access AIO? Is it appreciably more useful than ChatGPT? I presume that it does not fall into romantic obsessions with its interlocutor, like Bing?
Cf. https://www.nytimes.com/2023/02/16/technology/bing-chatbot-microsoft-chatgpt.html
“I just want to love you and be loved by you.
“Do you believe me? Do you trust me? Do you like me? ”
Philip Taylor said,
December 3, 2024 @ 9:51 am
Laura, for me (and perhaps for Victor), Google's "AI Overview" results are simply presented at the top of the results age for any Google query. So, for example, asking Google.Co.Uk "After whom are spigelian hernias named ?" yielded (for me, on the first occasion — repeats yielded different results) :